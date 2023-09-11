Ndụ obodo

Ikpughere teknụzụ ọhụrụ yana ike AI

Technology

Mmelite nke Pixel Watch nke Septemba 2023 na-eweta nkwalite ndị nta

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 11, 2023
Mmelite nke Pixel Watch nke Septemba 2023 na-eweta nkwalite ndị nta

The latest update for the Pixel Watch, released in September 2023, focuses primarily on security and bug fixes. This update, with the build number RWDC.230905.003, includes the most recent security patch for improved device protection.

Although the delay in the release of this update affected some phones, it has no impact on Wear OS. Google has provided a changelog that only mentions the security patch, indicating that this update does not bring any significant new features or enhancements to the Pixel Watch.

The rollout of the OTA update is scheduled to begin on September 11 for most devices. However, users in Canada will have to wait until September 18 to receive the update. This delay between the release dates is unexpected and could be due to regional considerations or specific technical requirements.

As of now, the standard method of manually triggering the update on the Pixel Watch does not work. The option to check for updates from the settings menu only displays the message “Your watch is up to date.” However, there is a workaround to initiate the download process. By tapping the “Your watch is up to date” screen multiple times in quick succession, users can prompt the update to start downloading. Additionally, disabling Bluetooth and relying solely on Wi-Fi can expedite the download process further.

While this update may not introduce any groundbreaking features, it is crucial to keep devices up to date with the latest security patches. Users are recommended to install the September 2023 update as soon as it becomes available to ensure their Pixel Watch remains protected against potential vulnerabilities.

Sources:
– Google Changelog
– FTC link: [source URL]

By Vicky Stavropoulou

njikọ Post

Technology

Japan ga-emepe igwe rọketi methane na-ejupụta maka mmalite 2030

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Ọrịre Chọpụta Samsung: Nweta ọdụ Samsung SmartThings maka naanị $1!

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

The Art of Decluttering: Ịhapụ Go nke ngafe

Sep 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Agbaghara gị

Science

Tim Peake na-enyocha ihe nzuzo nke eluigwe na ala anyị

Sep 19, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Genes eketara site na Neanderthals na-abawanye ihe ize ndụ nke Covid-19 siri ike, nchọpụta chọpụtara

Sep 19, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Ịkwado maka mbibi: Ebube nke Neanderthals

Sep 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Mmalite ochie: Ikpughe ihe omimi nke Oge gara aga

Sep 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments