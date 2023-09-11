Ndụ obodo

Ikpughere teknụzụ ọhụrụ yana ike AI

Technology

Nkwalite nke ụlọ akụ dijitalụ na ndụmọdụ ịkpata ego

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 11, 2023
Nkwalite nke ụlọ akụ dijitalụ na ndụmọdụ ịkpata ego

In a world dominated by technology, it’s no surprise that even banking preferences have shifted. According to a Forbes article, the majority of Americans, nearly 80% of adults, have stated a preference for banking through mobile apps or websites rather than in person. This statistic reflects the growing popularity and convenience of digital banking.

The article also reveals that the average account balance for Americans is approximately $5,300, which includes various types of accounts such as checking, savings, money market, call deposit accounts, and prepaid debit cards. While only 6% of people in the country do not have a bank account at all, digital banking seems to be the preferred choice for the majority.

For those who are interested in making money from their existing funds, the article suggests exploring certificate of deposit (CD) accounts. These accounts function similarly to savings accounts but offer higher interest rates the longer the money remains untouched. While there is a waiting period before making withdrawals, CD rates are currently on the rise, making them a potentially rewarding investment.

It is advisable to contact your local bank or credit union to inquire about their CD offers and find the best fit for your financial goals. By taking advantage of these money-making opportunities, individuals can maximize their savings and earn additional income.

Source: Forbes (no URL provided)

By Gabriel Botha

njikọ Post

Technology

Japan ga-emepe igwe rọketi methane na-ejupụta maka mmalite 2030

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Ọrịre Chọpụta Samsung: Nweta ọdụ Samsung SmartThings maka naanị $1!

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

The Art of Decluttering: Ịhapụ Go nke ngafe

Sep 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Agbaghara gị

Science

Genes eketara site na Neanderthals na-abawanye ihe ize ndụ nke Covid-19 siri ike, nchọpụta chọpụtara

Sep 19, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Ịkwado maka mbibi: Ebube nke Neanderthals

Sep 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Mmalite ochie: Ikpughe ihe omimi nke Oge gara aga

Sep 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Tamil Nadu na-akọpụta otu ikpe COVID-19 ọhụrụ nwere ọnụego nlele efu

Sep 19, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments