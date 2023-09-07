Ndụ obodo

Ikpughere teknụzụ ọhụrụ yana ike AI

Technology

Nintendo Gbanwee 2 asịrị: Console Ọgbọ na-abịa egosi n'azụ ọnụ ụzọ mechiri emechi

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 7, 2023
Nintendo Gbanwee 2 asịrị: Console Ọgbọ na-abịa egosi n'azụ ọnụ ụzọ mechiri emechi

Rumors about Nintendo’s next-generation console, unofficially known as the Nintendo Switch 2, have been further fueled by recent reports. The company apparently showcased the console in private meetings with game developers at the Gamescom 2023 expo in Cologne, Germany. Sources have revealed that tech demos were presented, highlighting features such as Nvidia DLSS support and ray tracing.

The reports from Eurogamer and VGC confirm previous rumors that Nintendo was secretly demonstrating its upcoming console. Both sources indicate that an upgraded version of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was showcased on this “Switch 2” hardware. Furthermore, VGC claims that the developers were also given a glimpse of The Matrix Awakens Unreal Engine 5 tech demo, which suggests that the new Nintendo system will support Nvidia’s DLSS technology and ray-tracing.

While details about the showcased content remain scarce, VGC suggests that the console will retain the portability factor of the Nintendo Switch. As for the release date, Nintendo is believed to be targeting a fall 2024 launch, although there are indications that the company is eager to launch earlier.

However, Nintendo has not commented on these rumors and is expected to keep silent until an official console reveal. Nonetheless, these reports have sparked excitement among fans of the beloved gaming company, signaling the imminent arrival of the next Nintendo console.

Sources:

-Eurogamer

- VGC

By Mampho Brescia

njikọ Post

Technology

Mgbanwe Apple na USB-C na iPhone 15: Mbugharị Amanye, mana enwere uru

Sep 11, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Ginger: Ọgwụgwọ eke maka afọ ntachi

Sep 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

Starfield akwadoro Mods na-abịa na 2024

Sep 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Agbaghara gị

Technology

Mgbanwe Apple na USB-C na iPhone 15: Mbugharị Amanye, mana enwere uru

Sep 11, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Ginger: Ọgwụgwọ eke maka afọ ntachi

Sep 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

Starfield akwadoro Mods na-abịa na 2024

Sep 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Nnwale Instagram na-anwale njirimara ọhụrụ ka ya na ndị enyi nọ nso kesaa posts nri

Sep 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments