New AI System Uses Satellite Data to Detect Icebergs and Track Their Motions

A team of astrophysicists at Lancaster University in the UK have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) system that uses satellite data to detect icebergs and monitor their movements. The technology is based on a technique that was originally used to search for and analyze clusters of galaxies in the sky.

John Stott and Matthew Chan from Lancaster University have received a £300,000 award from the UK’s Science and Technology Facilities Council to commercialize the system. Their goal is to further develop the automated iceberg and sea ice detection system so that it can be used as a commercial product.

The AI system boasts a 94% success rate and is capable of identifying icebergs and sea ice even under cloud cover. It does this by analyzing satellite images taken with large-area synthetic-aperture radar (SAR). Once the system is ready for commercial use, potential iceberg hazards will be shared with clients in the maritime industry, including merchant shipping, fishing, tourist vessels, and shipping insurers.

This new technology will greatly benefit the maritime industry by helping to prevent collisions and costly diversions caused by unexpected encounters with icebergs. By accurately identifying and tracking icebergs, ships will be able to adjust their routes or take necessary precautions to avoid these hazards.

The AI system’s ability to function under cloud cover is particularly advantageous, as it ensures that it can operate effectively in various weather conditions. This cutting-edge technology has the potential to revolutionize iceberg detection and monitoring, enhancing safety and efficiency in the maritime industry.