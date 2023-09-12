Ndụ obodo

Project Gutenberg na Microsoft Mepụta puku kwuru puku akwụkwọ ọdịyo efu na-eji teknụzụ ederede-gaa-na-okwu akwara

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 12, 2023
Project Gutenberg and Microsoft have partnered to overcome the challenges of audiobooks by creating thousands of free audiobooks using neural text-to-speech (TTS) technology. Traditionally, audiobooks read by human beings often come with a one-time fee or subscription, and free audiobooks are usually read in a computerized voice that lacks naturalness. The neural TTS feature, powered by artificial intelligence (AI), generates speech that closely resembles human voices in terms of emotion and intonation.

One of the biggest hurdles in creating audiobooks is the amount of time required for recording, editing, and publishing. However, with the help of Microsoft AI, Project Gutenberg has significantly reduced this process by automatically producing high-quality audiobooks from existing online e-books. By leveraging recent advancements in neural TTS, the team has been able to convert a wide collection of books into open-license audiobooks.

To access the audiobooks, users can browse the Project Gutenberg Open Audiobook Collection and listen to them directly on the website. The collection is available on platforms such as Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and the Internet Archive. All the audiobooks are public domain works, primarily featuring classic authors like William Shakespeare, Mark Twain, and Leo Tolstoy.

This collaboration between Project Gutenberg and Microsoft aims to make literature more accessible and democratize access to high-quality audiobooks. Whether for educational purposes or entertainment during long drives, the free audiobook collection offers a wide range of titles for users to enjoy.

