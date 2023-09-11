Ndụ obodo

Apple’s iPhone 15 Likely to Drop Popular Features

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 11, 2023
Apple’s iPhone 15 Likely to Drop Popular Features

Apple is set to release the highly anticipated iPhone 15 this month, but it seems that the new model will be missing some familiar features. Rumors surrounding the upcoming release suggest that Apple will be removing five popular tools from the iPhone lineup. Here are the features you should not expect to see on the iPhone 15.

Port Lightning

Arguably the most significant change is the removal of the Lightning port, which will be replaced by the universal USB-C port. This shift to USB-C makes Apple’s products more compatible with other devices, improving convenience for users.

Ọkwa

After seven years since its debut in the iPhone X, the iconic notch may finally disappear. The removal of the notch will allow the iPhone 15 to have a larger front screen, maximizing the display area for features like the Dynamic Island.

Ogbi bọtịnụ

The traditional Mute button, known for its convenient silencing capability, is rumored to be replaced with an action button. The new button will provide users with the flexibility to assign different actions, although there may still be an option to access the Mute feature for those who prefer it.

Ire Ọkpụkpụ

The iPhone’s well-known steel frame is expected to be eliminated in the iPhone 15 Pro models. Experts speculate that this change will result in a more durable and premium design. Additionally, the new frame may contribute to a lighter overall weight for the iPhone 15 Pro models.

No More Gold

While not as significant as other changes, the Gold color option will no longer be available for the iPhone 15. Instead, users can expect color options such as Silver, Space Black, Titan Grey, and Dark Blue.

Apple’s decision to remove these popular features from the iPhone 15 reflects the company’s continuous drive to innovate and improve user experience. By making these changes, Apple aims to enhance compatibility, maximize screen space, and offer a sleeker design for its latest iPhone model.

Sources: Getty

By Gabriel Botha

