Ndụ obodo

Ikpughere teknụzụ ọhụrụ yana ike AI

Technology

Apple AirPods Pro na-akwado Nchaji USB-C

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 12, 2023
Apple AirPods Pro na-akwado Nchaji USB-C

Apple has confirmed that the upcoming Apple AirPods Pro will feature USB-C charging. The announcement was made at Apple’s Wonderlust Event, where the company also unveiled the new case for the AirPods Pro. The third-generation AirPods Pros case will not only support USB-C charging, but also MagSafe charging.

Unfortunately, for those who are only interested in purchasing the case separately, it seems that option will not be available. USB-C charging will be included with the full price of $249 for the AirPods Pro.

Aside from USB-C compatibility, users can look forward to other features such as adaptive audio and powerful noise cancellation. Additionally, a single charge of the AirPods Pro is expected to provide approximately six hours of battery life.

The AirPods Pro are scheduled for release on September 22nd, offering consumers a wireless audio solution with enhanced functionality and convenience.

For more details about the announcements made at Apple’s Wonderlust Event, IGN has provided a comprehensive roundup of all the major news and highlights. Additionally, IGN offers a helpful guide to assist consumers in choosing the best Apple AirPods model to purchase in 2023.

Sources:
– Apple’s Wonderlust Event
– IGN’s roundup of Apple’s Wonderlust Event
– IGN’s guide to the best Apple AirPods model to buy in 2023

By Gabriel Botha

njikọ Post

Technology

Japan ga-emepe igwe rọketi methane na-ejupụta maka mmalite 2030

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Ọrịre Chọpụta Samsung: Nweta ọdụ Samsung SmartThings maka naanị $1!

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

The Art of Decluttering: Ịhapụ Go nke ngafe

Sep 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Agbaghara gị

Science

Ihe nlegharị anya igwe na-abịa n'ihu ị ga-ele anya na Septemba

Sep 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Hubble weghara ụyọkọ kpakpando na-agbakọ na Arp 107

Sep 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

NASA chọpụtara ihe ịrịba ama nwere ike ịdị na mbara ala dị anya

Sep 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Igwe teliskop obosara nke China weghara onyonyo dị egwu nke Andromeda Galaxy

Sep 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments