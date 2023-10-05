Ndụ obodo

Chekwaa anya gị n'oge mgbanaka ọkụ nke afọ 2023

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 5, 2023
Officials are warning eclipse chasers to take precautions and protect their eyes during the upcoming 2023 Ring of Fire annular eclipse on October 14. The annular eclipse occurs when the moon moves between the Earth and the sun, but does not completely cover the sun, creating a ring of fire effect. This cosmic phenomenon can be viewed in several areas in Oregon, including the Newport coastline, Fort Rock, and La Pine. However, it is not safe to look directly at the sun during an annular eclipse without special solar filters.

Oregon State Parks is distributing a limited number of glasses across state parks to safely view the eclipse, although clear skies are not guaranteed. To ensure safety, the American Astronomical Society provides a list of certified retailers selling eclipse glasses and solar viewers, such as American Paper Optics, Celestial Optical, Halo Eclipse Spectacles, Flip’n Shades, Alpine Astronomical, and Rainbow Symphony. These glasses are “thousands of times darker” than regular sunglasses and should meet the ISO 12312-2 certification, reducing visible sunlight and blocking most solar UV and IR radiation.

It is important to note that homemade filters or sunglasses should not be used to watch the eclipse, as they do not provide adequate protection. NASA emphasizes that the concentrated solar rays can burn through filters and cause serious eye injuries if viewing the Sun through a camera lens, telescope, binoculars, or any other optical device while wearing eclipse glasses or using a handheld solar viewer.

While some Oregonians, like those in Portland, may not be in the path of annularity, they still have the opportunity to view the partial eclipse. The eclipse will begin at 8:06 a.m., reach its peak at 9:19 a.m., and end at 10:39 a.m. on the morning of October 14.

