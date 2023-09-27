Ndụ obodo

Ikpughere teknụzụ ọhụrụ yana ike AI

Science

Feathers Dinosaur nwere ihe mejupụtara protein yiri nke nnụnụ nke oge a, na-atụ aro mmalite mmalite

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 27, 2023
Feathers Dinosaur nwere ihe mejupụtara protein yiri nke nnụnụ nke oge a, na-atụ aro mmalite mmalite

Researchers have discovered that dinosaur feathers had a protein composition similar to that of modern birds, indicating that bird feather chemistry may have originated as early as 125 million years ago. The study, conducted by scientists from University College Cork (UCC) and the Stanford Synchrotron Radiation Light Source (SSRL) at the Department of Energy’s SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, examined the evolution and alteration of proteins in dinosaur feathers over millions of years and under extreme heat.

Previous studies have shown that dinosaur feathers contained proteins that made them less stiff than those of modern birds. However, this recent research reveals that dinosaur feathers originally had a protein composition very similar to that of modern birds, suggesting that bird feather chemistry has a much earlier origin than previously believed.

The researchers used powerful X-rays generated at SSRL to analyze feathers from the dinosaur Sinornithosaurus and the early bird Confuciusornis, as well as a 50-million-year-old feather from the United States. By examining the fossils with X-rays, the researchers were able to determine if key components of beta-proteins, which strengthen feathers for flight, were present.

The analysis showed that while some fossil feathers contained lots of alpha-keratin proteins, they were likely not originally present. Instead, these alpha-proteins formed during the fossilization process due to the extreme heat experienced by fossils over time.

These findings have important implications for our understanding of the chemical preservation of ancient biomolecules and the evolution of feathers. By developing new tools to understand the fossilization process, researchers hope to unlock the chemical secrets of fossils and gain exciting new insights into evolution.

Isi Iyi:
– “New research reveals dinosaur feathers had a protein composition similar to modern birds, hinting at an early origin of bird feather chemistry, possibly 125 million years ago.” ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 21 September 2023.

By Robert Andrew

njikọ Post

Science

Ngwa sayensị na Modul Chandrayaan-3 na-eziga data zuru oke maka ọmụmụ ihe Exoplanet n'ọdịnihu

Sep 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Chandrayaan-3: Olileanya na-adaba maka Vikram Lander na Pragyan Rover

Sep 28, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Nlebanya JWST na-atụ aro na mmetọ Stellar na-etinye aka na nha nke TRAPPIST-1b Exoplanet

Sep 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Agbaghara gị

Science

Ngwa sayensị na Modul Chandrayaan-3 na-eziga data zuru oke maka ọmụmụ ihe Exoplanet n'ọdịnihu

Sep 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Chandrayaan-3: Olileanya na-adaba maka Vikram Lander na Pragyan Rover

Sep 28, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Nlebanya JWST na-atụ aro na mmetọ Stellar na-etinye aka na nha nke TRAPPIST-1b Exoplanet

Sep 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Oku ọzọ dị nso: Asteroid 2023 SW6 Na-abịarute Ụwa

Sep 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments