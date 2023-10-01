Astronomy-Hara akwa na nri ụtụtụ ga-emechi ka afọ 20 nke inye ndị ọbịa njem njem nke eluigwe na ala

A popular astronomy-themed bed and breakfast in Osoyoos, located in the Okanagan region of British Columbia, has recently closed its doors after more than two decades of business. Observatory B&B, owned by amateur astronomer Jack Newton and his wife Alice, provided guests with not only a place to stay, but also a unique and immersive tour of the universe.

One of the main attractions of the B&B was the ultra high-definition telescope that was perched on the roof. Guests had the opportunity to gaze at the cosmos and witness celestial objects such as the sun, moon, stars, planets, meteor showers, and deep-sky objects up close. The telescope’s high resolution allowed guests to see hundreds of stars even during the daytime. The B&B also featured a Hydrogen Alpha telescope, which provided an up-close view of the sun and its eruptions.

Jack Newton expressed that his favorite part of running the business has been the joy and excitement of showing guests outer space for the first time. Many guests have had emotional reactions to exploring the sky and have described it as a life-changing experience. The B&B welcomed a diverse range of guests, from professional and amateur astronomers to individuals with little astronomical knowledge who were simply intrigued by the universe.

Although the B&B has closed, Jack Newton plans to continue observing the universe through his telescope on a nightly basis. His passion for astronomy is evident through his accomplishments, including the discovery or co-discovery of over 200 supernovae. He has also had his astrophotography published by well-known publications such as National Geographic and Life Magazine, and has received awards from prestigious organizations like the Royal Astronomy Society of Canada.

Guests who had the opportunity to stay at the Observatory B&B have expressed their gratitude for the “out of this world” experience. For many, their visit inspired them to pursue their own interest in astronomy.

