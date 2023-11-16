Frank Borman, the renowned astronaut and former USAF Colonel, was not only known for his historic command of Apollo 8 but also for his passion for warbirds. While the public may remember him for his groundbreaking space mission, warbird enthusiasts celebrate Borman as a founding member of the USAF Heritage Flight and the owner of a remarkable collection of meticulously restored aircraft.

Contrary to popular belief, Borman’s collection extended beyond heavy iron. Among his early acquisitions was a rare Convair L-13A utility aircraft, which he owned from 1991 to 1995. Additionally, he kept a Harvard Mk.4, affectionately known as the “Pilot Maker,” to sharpen his reflexes. In a surprising move, Borman briefly flew an Aero L-39C, an aircraft from the other side of the Iron Curtain.

As a consummate fighter pilot, Borman owned a trio of North American fighters, including two Mustangs: P-51D USAAF #44-84850 and an Australian-built CA-18 Mustang, serial A68-187. He also owned a Sabre, specifically a Canadair CL-13B Mk. 6, which he extensively flew before passing it on to fellow Heritage Flight pilot Ed Shipley.

Throughout the mid-2000s, Borman expanded his collection further, acquiring at least two other warbirds named SU SU. Among them was a Cessna L-19, known as SU SU III, which he eagerly picked up during the thirty-ninth anniversary of Apollo 8’s Christmas Eve broadcast.

Aside from warbirds, Borman also owned several civil vintage aircraft, including an executive-configured Waco SRE, a Stinson V-77, and a C-45 Expeditor. His team’s restorations consistently garnered air show prizes, with his P-51 and P-63 both winning top awards at the EAA Sun n’ Fun show.

Beyond his remarkable collection, Borman made significant contributions to both the aviation and corporate world. Leading Eastern Airlines to profitability, he exemplified an inspiring and encouraging leader to countless aviators. His passing in recent years was met with great sadness, leaving a void in the aviation community.

