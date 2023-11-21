Ntụle ọhụrụ n'ime Motility siri ike nke nje bacteria nwere Flagellated

Bakteria ndị nwere flagellad, dị ka Escherichia coli (E. coli), na-adabere na ntụgharị nke helical flagellar filaments iji gbasaa onwe ha na gburugburu ha. Nje bacteria ọ bụla nwere ọtụtụ flagella nke na-atụgharị ọnụ dị ka ngwugwu helical, na-enye ohere ịmegharị enweghị nkebi. Ọ dịla anya a kwenyere na moto flagellar, nke dị na ntọala nke filaments ndị a, na-enweta nnukwu ibu n'oge igwu mmiri nje n'ihi obere ntụgharị ntụgharị. Otú ọ dị, nnyocha e mere na nso nso a nke ndị nchọpụta na Mahadum Sayensị na Nkà na Ụzụ nke China (USTC) mere agbaghawo nghọta a na-emekarị.
Site na nha ọsọ ọsọ, ndị otu nyocha, nke Zhang Rongjing na Prọfesọ Yuan Junhua duziri, mere nchọpụta dị ịtụnanya. Ha chọpụtara na flagellar Motors nke nje bacteria n'ezie nwere ihe na-ezughị ezu set nke stator nkeji, dispelling gara aga echiche na Motors na-anọgide n'okpuru elu ibu n'oge igwu. Mmekọrịta torque-ọsọ nke moto nọgidere na-adịgide adịgide n'ime ụfọdụ ụdị ọsọ ọsọ, nke a maara dị ka ikpere ikpere, na-atụ aro na ọnọdụ ibu adịghị arọ dị ka e chere na mbụ.
Ọzọkwa, ndị nchọpụta ahụ mere nnwale mbilite n'ọnwụ moto ma nyochaa njikọ ọsọ ọsọ na viscosities dị iche iche. Nnwale ndị a gosipụtara na moto flagellar nọ n'okpuru ibu dị n'etiti, ebe naanị ọkara nke nkeji stator nọ. Na gburugburu ebe nwere nnukwu viscosity, nje bacteria na-egwu mmiri nwere ike ime mgbanwe site n'ịbawanye ọnụ ọgụgụ nke stator units, hụ na motility ha na-anọgide na-esi ike.
Iji nwalee nkwụsi ike nke ntụgharị flagellar, e mere ụlọ microfluid iji gbanwee viscosity ngwa ngwa. Nsonaazụ gosiri na mgbe obere viscosity na-abawanye na mberede, ọsọ ntụgharị ọkọlọtọ na-ada na mbụ mana ejiri nwayọọ nwayọọ gbakee. Nkwụghachi a na-akwado ike nke nje bacteria ndị a na-akpọ ọkọlọtọ iji nọgide na-agagharị ha n'agbanyeghị mgbanwe na ọnọdụ ibu.
Nchọpụta ndị a na-enye echiche ọhụrụ na usoro dị n'azụ motility siri ike nke nje bacteria. Ihe na-ezughị ezu nke stator units na flagellar motors na-enye ohere maka mgbanwe na nkwụsi ike na gburugburu ebe dị iche iche. Nghọta a nwere ike inwe mmetụta n'akụkụ dị iche iche, gụnyere microbiology na biotechnology, site n'ịkwalite ìhè na atụmatụ ndị nje bacteria na-eji na-agagharị gburugburu ha nke ọma.
FAQ
Kedu ihe bụ isi ihe nchoputa nke Mahadum Sayensị na Teknụzụ nke China mere?
Ndị nchọpụta chọpụtara na moto flagellar nke nje bacteria nwere ihe na-ezughị ezu nke stator units, na-agbagha nkwenkwe gara aga na moto ndị a na-anọgide na-ebu ibu n'oge igwu mmiri.
Kedu ka nje bacteria na-egwu mmiri na-adaba na gburugburu ebe nwere nnukwu viscosity?
Nje bacteria na-egwu mmiri nwere ike ịbawanye ọnụ ọgụgụ nke stator units, nke na-enye ha ohere ime mgbanwe na gburugburu ebe obibi nwere nnukwu viscosity ma nọgide na-enwe ọganihu ha.
Kedu ihe bụ ọsọ ikpere?
Ọsọ ikpere ikpere na-ezo aka n'ụdị ọsọ ngbanwe nke moto nke moto flagellar na-anọgide na-adịgide adịgide.
Gịnị kpatara ịghọta usoro ntụgharị flagellar ji dị mkpa?
Ịghọta usoro ntụgharị flagellar na-enye nghọta n'ime atụmatụ nje bacteria na-eji eme njem nke ọma na gburugburu ha. Ihe ọmụma a nwere ike inwe mmetụta na mpaghara dị iche iche, gụnyere microbiology na biotechnology.