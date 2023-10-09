Ndụ obodo

Ikpughere teknụzụ ọhụrụ yana ike AI

SpaceX na-egbu oge mmalite nke Starlink Satellites

ByRobert Andrew

Oct 9, 2023
SpaceX has postponed the launch of 22 Starlink satellites from the Cape Canaveral Space Station. The countdown clock was stopped during a Falcon 9 launch on Sunday night, according to reports. The delay was attributed to high winds, leading SpaceX to stand down from the launch. The company has scheduled the next opportunity for the launch on Monday night at 8:42 p.m.

Starlink is a satellite constellation being constructed by SpaceX to provide global broadband internet coverage. The constellation will consist of thousands of mass-produced small satellites in low Earth orbit, working in combination with ground transceivers. By November 2022, SpaceX had deployed 1,324 satellites of its planned constellation of 4,409. In addition, SpaceX plans to launch another 12,000 satellites in three additional phases to complete the large satellite constellation network.

This delay in the launch of Starlink satellites may impact SpaceX’s plans to offer widespread internet coverage. As the company continues to work on deploying and expanding its satellite constellation, delays in launches can hinder the progress of providing global broadband services.

