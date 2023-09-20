Ndụ obodo

Ndị na-enyocha mbara igwe na-achọpụta sistemu kpakpando na-efe efe na-efe efe

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 20, 2023
A team of astronomers using the Very Large Telescope facility in Chile has made an intriguing discovery in deep space. They have captured an image of a star system known as HIP 81208, which has a massive central star orbited by a brown dwarf, a smaller “failed star.” In addition to this, the scientists have identified a planet orbiting a small star that is located much farther away from the central star. The planet, named “HIP 81208 Cb,” is approximately 15 times the mass of Jupiter.

According to the European Southern Observatory, which is a collaborative science organization of European nations, the discovery of HIP 81208 Cb makes the star system a hierarchical quadruple system, with two stars and two smaller celestial bodies orbiting each one. The newly found planet is situated at the border between planets and brown dwarfs, which are not massive and hot enough to undergo nuclear fusion.

Normally, astronomers rely on techniques such as the transit method to detect and study exoplanets. However, the Very Large Telescope, with its large mirrors, is capable of capturing direct images of these distant worlds. The James Webb Space Telescope, humanity’s most powerful space observatory, also plays a crucial role in studying exoplanet atmospheres and providing insights into these distant worlds.

While little is known about HIP 81208 Cb at this time, the discovery adds to our understanding of exoplanets and their varied characteristics. It is possible that some of these distant planets could harbor conditions suitable for alien life, although no concrete evidence has been found thus far.

Overall, this discovery highlights the complexity and diversity of star systems in the universe, expanding our knowledge of the celestial bodies that exist beyond our own solar system.

Sources:
– European Southern Observatory: ESO
- NASA

