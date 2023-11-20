Ndị na-eme nchọpụta na-emepụta arsenic-Alloyed Phosphorus Nanoribbons iji kwalite arụmọrụ ngwaọrụ.

By

Ndị na-eme nchọpụta na Mahadum University College London (UCL) enweela ọganihu dị ukwuu na ngalaba nke nanomaterials. Ha ewepụtala rịbọn nwere otu atom nke nwere phosphorus alloyed na arsenic, nke nwere ike ịkwalite arụmọrụ nke ngwaọrụ dị iche iche, gụnyere batrị, ndị na-ebu ibu, na sel anyanwụ.

Phosphorus nanoribbons bụ ndị otu ahụ chọpụtara na mbụ na UCL na 2019. Kemgbe ahụ, a na-eto ha dị ka "ihe ịtụnanya" nke nwere ike ịmegharị ngwa ngwa dị iche iche. Otú ọ dị, ihe ndị dị ọcha nke phosphorus nwere njedebe dị ntakịrị, nke na-egbochi ojiji ha na ngwaọrụ ụfọdụ.

N'ime nnyocha ha kachasị ọhụrụ e bipụtara na Journal of the American Chemical Society, ndị nchọpụta chọpụtara na site n'itinye obere arsenic na phosphorus nanoribbons, ha nwere ike ime ka omume ha dịkwuo mma na okpomọkụ karịa -140 ° C. Ọbụghị naanị na ọganihu a jigidere ihe bara uru nke naanị rịbọn nke phosphorus kamakwa meghere ohere ọhụrụ maka nchekwa ike, ihe nchọta infrared dị nso nke ejiri na ọgwụ, na ọbụna kọmpụta quantum.

Ndị otu nyocha ahụ kwenyere na enwere ike itinye otu usoro ahụ iji mepụta alloys na-ejikọta phosphorus na ihe ndị ọzọ dị ka selenium ma ọ bụ germanium. Nke a dị iche iche na alloying na-emepe ụwa nke ohere maka ịchịkwa njirimara nke nanomaterials ndị a na ịgbasa ngwa ngwa ha.

Usoro mmepụta nke arsenic-phosphorus nanoribbons na-agụnye ịgwakọta kristal ndị sitere na mpempe akwụkwọ nke phosphorus na arsenic na lithium gbazere na amonia mmiri mmiri. Ngwakọta a na-enweta usoro mmeghachi omume kemịkalụ, na-eme ka e guzobe rịbọn nwere ọkwa ole na ole dị elu, ogologo ọtụtụ micrometers na iri nanometers n'obosara. Otu n'ime njirimara ndị dị mkpa nke nanoribbons ndị a bụ "mkpọgharị oghere ha dị elu," nke na-eme ka arụmọrụ nke ọkụ eletrik dịkwuo mma.

Ndị na-eme nchọpụta na-atụ anya na a ga-emepụta nanoribbons ndị a n'ogo n'ụdị mmiri mmiri, na-eme ka ha dị ọnụ ahịa ma dị mma maka ọtụtụ ngwa. Ike ha na-enweghị atụ iji welie arụmọrụ nke ngwaọrụ na mpaghara nchekwa ike na ike anyanwụ nwere ike imeghe ụzọ maka ọganihu dị ịrịba ama na teknụzụ mmeghari ohuru.

FAQ

Kedu ihe bụ phosphorus nanoribbons?

Phosphorus nanoribbons bụ rịbọn nwere otu atọm nke nwere atọm phosphorus mejupụtara. Ha nwere ihe pụrụ iche nke na-eme ka ha mara mma maka ngwa dị iche iche, gụnyere nchekwa ike na sel anyanwụ.

Kedu ka arsenic-alloyed phosphorus nanoribbons si eme ka arụmọrụ ngwaọrụ dị mma?

Site n'itinye obere arsenic na phosphorus nanoribbons, omume ha na-abawanye nke ọma. Ọganihu a na-enye ohere maka nchekwa ike ka mma na batrị, ịba ụba nke ọma na mkpụrụ ndụ anyanwụ, yana ngwa ndị nwere ike na mgbakọ quantum na nchọpụta ahụike.

Enwere ike ijikọ nanoribbons phosphorus na ihe ndị ọzọ?

Ee, ndị na-eme nchọpụta kwenyere na phosphorus nanoribbons nwere ike iji ihe ndị ọzọ dị ka selenium ma ọ bụ germanium mee ka ihe onwunwe ha dịkwuo mma ma gbasaa ngwa ngwa ha.

Kedu ihe bụ usoro mmepụta nke arsenic-alloyed phosphorus nanoribbons?

Usoro mmepụta na-agụnye ịgwakọta kristal kpụrụ site na mpempe akwụkwọ nke phosphorus na arsenic na lithium gbazere na mmiri mmiri amonia. Ngwakọta a na-enweta mmeghachi omume kemịkalụ iji mepụta nanoribbons nke enwere ike itinye na ngwaọrụ dị iche iche.