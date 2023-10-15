Ndụ obodo

Ikpughere teknụzụ ọhụrụ yana ike AI

Science

Ntughari pH-Na-adabere na Fluorescent Proteins: Ngwá Ọrụ maka Nhụhụanya Oge nke Interfacial Proton Dynamics

ByRobert Andrew

Oct 15, 2023
Ntughari pH-Na-adabere na Fluorescent Proteins: Ngwá Ọrụ maka Nhụhụanya Oge nke Interfacial Proton Dynamics

Reverse pH-dependent fluorescent proteins are a unique type of fluorescent protein in which the protonation state of the chromophore depends inversely on pH. This means that at high pH, the chromophore is protonated, while at low pH, it is deprotonated. This reverse pH dependence is maintained even when the proteins are immobilized at the interface between solution and metal. However, their responses to the hydrogen evolution reaction (HER) at the interface are not reversed.

In a study, researchers used this unique aspect of reverse pH-dependent fluorescent proteins to perform scanning-less, real-time visualization of interfacial proton dynamics during HER. They used a red fluorescence protein called dKeima, which exhibits reverse pH dependency. By using dKeima, the researchers were able to discriminate the HER-driven deprotonation effect from the solution pH effect.

The researchers found that the proton depletion pattern depended on the electrode configuration in composite structures with a catalyst. They also observed propagations of optical signals, which seemed to reflect long-range proton hopping confined to the metal-solution interface. This suggests that reverse pH-dependent fluorescent proteins can be used as a tool for spatiotemporal analysis of interfacial proton dynamics.

This research is expected to contribute to a better understanding of the HER process and ultimately to the safe and efficient production of molecular hydrogen.

Source: No specific source was provided.

By Robert Andrew

njikọ Post

Science

Mmetụta nke Ọkwa Oxygen okpukpu abụọ n'ihe dị ndụ: Ihe ngosi na-adọrọ mmasị

Oct 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Ụlọ akwụkwọ Doerr nke Sustainability na-amalite Mineral-X: Ịkwalite Ụlọ Ọrụ Ngwuputa Na-ahụ Maka Ike Dị Ọcha

Oct 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Nhazi nke Pangea Ultima nwere ike bute oke okpomọkụ yana egwu ịlanahụ anụ anụmanụ.

Oct 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Agbaghara gị

Science

Mmetụta nke Ọkwa Oxygen okpukpu abụọ n'ihe dị ndụ: Ihe ngosi na-adọrọ mmasị

Oct 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Ụlọ akwụkwọ Doerr nke Sustainability na-amalite Mineral-X: Ịkwalite Ụlọ Ọrụ Ngwuputa Na-ahụ Maka Ike Dị Ọcha

Oct 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Nhazi nke Pangea Ultima nwere ike bute oke okpomọkụ yana egwu ịlanahụ anụ anụmanụ.

Oct 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Iwu nke ịbawanye ozi na-arụ ọrụ: Echiche zuru ụwa ọnụ na evolushọn

Oct 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments