Ndị nchọpụta na-emepụta Plasonic Nanotweezers maka ọnyà ihe Nanoscale

Sep 7, 2023
Ndị na-eme nchọpụta na Mahadum Vanderbilt ewepụtala teknụzụ ọhụrụ akpọrọ "Geometry-induced Electrohydrodynamic Tweezers" (GET), nke na-eji plasmonic nanotweezers ọnyà nanoscale ihe. Ọganihu ahụ, nke e bipụtara na Nature Communications, na-enye usoro dị ngwa na nke ziri ezi maka ọnyà ihe dị ka vesicles extracellular, nke na-ekere òkè na ọrịa dịka ọrịa cancer.

Tweezer ngwa anya ọdịnala, nke na-emegharị ihe micron-scale, na-alụso ihe nanoscale ọgụ n'ihi oke nhụsianya nke ìhè. Agbanyeghị, ndị nyocha ejirila ike nke plasmonics merie oke a. Plasmonics na-egbochi ọkụ na nanoscale, na-enye ihe ngwọta maka ọnyà nanoscale ihe. Otú ọ dị, usoro nke ọnyà nanoparticles n'akụkụ akụkụ plasmonic nwere ike na-ewe oge.

Nkà na ụzụ GET nke Justus Ndukaife na Chuchuan Hong mepụtara na-enye ohere maka ọnyà ngwa ngwa na nke yiri ya na idobe ihe nanoscale dị ndụ n'akụkụ oghere plasmonic. A na-enweta nke a na-enweghị mmetụta kpo oku na-emerụ ahụ ma na-ewe naanị sekọnd iji wuchaa. Ndị nchọpụta ahụ na-achọpụta na ọganihu a bụ ihe dị ịrịba ama na ọnyà anya na nanoscale ma na-emeghe ụzọ maka ịghọtakwu ọrụ nke vesicles extracellular na ọrịa dịka ọrịa cancer.

Ọrụ Ndukaife gara aga na anapoles anya iji jide vesicles na ụmụ irighiri ihe ndị nwere nanosized extracellular ebipụtakwala n'akwụkwọ ozi Nano. Mmepe ọhụrụ a na-agbasawanye na nchoputa ndị a ma na-enye ngwọta ọnyà nwere ike ime maka otu ihe nanosized.

Isi Iyi:
- Chuchuan Hong et al, Ọnyà dị egwu nke otu nanosized extracellular vesicles site na iji plasmonics, Nature Communications (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-023-40549-7
- Mahadum Vanderbilt

