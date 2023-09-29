Ndụ obodo

Ikpughere teknụzụ ọhụrụ yana ike AI

Science

Molasses sịntetịki: Ọganihu na teknụzụ biotechnology nke ụlọ ọrụ

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 29, 2023
Molasses sịntetịki: Ọganihu na teknụzụ biotechnology nke ụlọ ọrụ

Scientists from Brazil and Europe have developed fully known and reproducible synthetic molasses, which can be used in various industrial processes. Molasses, a byproduct of raw sugar production, is commonly used in industries such as fuel ethanol production. However, the variable and unknown compositions of natural molasses have posed challenges in scientific research and industrial applications.

The researchers, funded by FAPESP, sought to create a formula for yeast that closely mimics industrial yeast used in molasses processing. Through their study, they developed standardized synthetic molasses that can be used as a culture medium for microorganisms in laboratories worldwide. This allows for easier comparison of results and the study of specific growth inhibitors or nutritional components.

The methodology employed involved combining data from the literature with previous research to create synthetic molasses with fully defined composition. The components were analyzed in separate nutritional groups, and adjustments were made to ensure yeast behavior similar to that observed in actual molasses. The study also revealed that the commonly used yeast culture medium, YPS, does not provide accurate physiological comparison.

The results of this study offer significant advantages for both industrial use and scientific research. The preparation of synthetic molasses can now be adjusted according to specific requirements, allowing researchers to develop novel bioprocesses based on sugarcane molasses, a crucial raw material in industrial biotechnology.

This breakthrough is expected to pave the way for further advancements in the use of molasses in various industries. The research team consisted of scientists from Brazilian institutions including the University of São Paulo and the State University of Campinas, as well as European researchers from the Technical University of Denmark and the German startup Nosh.bio GmbH.

Overall, the development of fully known synthetic molasses is a game-changer in the field of industrial biotechnology, enabling more accurate research and facilitating innovation in bioprocesses.

Sources:
– Fundação de Amparo à Pesquisa do Estado de São Paulo
– EurekAlert!

By Mampho Brescia

njikọ Post

Science

Generative AI Na-enyocha P vs Nsogbu NP: Nghọta sitere na GPT-4

Sep 30, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Ọmụmụ na-ekpughe mmetụta ịnya igwe methane na ọdọ mmiri Arctic na mgbanwe ihu igwe.

Sep 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

NASA na SpaceX Tọọla ụbọchị mwepụta Ọktọba maka ozi Psyche

Sep 30, 2023 Robert Andrew

Agbaghara gị

Science

Generative AI Na-enyocha P vs Nsogbu NP: Nghọta sitere na GPT-4

Sep 30, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Ọmụmụ na-ekpughe mmetụta ịnya igwe methane na ọdọ mmiri Arctic na mgbanwe ihu igwe.

Sep 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

NASA na SpaceX Tọọla ụbọchị mwepụta Ọktọba maka ozi Psyche

Sep 30, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Mkpa ọ dị ijikwa mmasị kuki maka ahụmịhe ịntanetị ahaziri onwe ya

Sep 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments