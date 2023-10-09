Ndụ obodo

Ikpughere teknụzụ ọhụrụ yana ike AI

Science

Ihe omume gbasara mbara igwe na-akpali akpali: Eclipse afọ nke ọnwa Ọktoba

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 9, 2023
Ihe omume gbasara mbara igwe na-akpali akpali: Eclipse afọ nke ọnwa Ọktoba

On October 14, 10:30 a.m. Mountain Time, a spectacular celestial event called an annular eclipse will occur over the western United States. During this event, the moon will pass in front of the sun, creating a “ring of fire” in the sky. Unlike a total solar eclipse, the moon will not completely block the sun, resulting in an annulus of light around the moon.

Although Boulder, Colorado is not in the path of the full annular eclipse, residents can still witness an impressive partial eclipse. John Keller, the director of the Fiske Planetarium at CU Boulder, recommends using solar viewing glasses to safely observe the eclipse. Keller also shares that an annular eclipse occurs approximately twice a year somewhere on the globe, but for any given location, they are much rarer.

In April 2024, another astronomical event will occur—the total solar eclipse. During this event, the moon will completely block the face of the sun, allowing observers to see the sun’s corona, or outer atmosphere. This total eclipse will travel from Mazatlán, Mexico, to Maine and Nova Scotia. Boulder residents can expect a partial eclipse during this time.

Studying eclipses provides astronomers with the opportunity to observe the sun’s corona and study the solar wind, which can impact Earth’s aurora borealis, satellites, power grids, and communications. Humans have been observing eclipses for thousands of years, as evidenced by ancient sun-watching practices at sites like Chaco Canyon in New Mexico.

The October annular eclipse offers a unique opportunity for people in the United States to connect with a tradition that spans millennia. Whether observing from Chaco Canyon or Boulder, the wonder of celestial events continues to captivate and inspire awe in humans today.

Sources:
– Fiske Planetarium – CU Boulder
– NASA’s Polarimeter to UNify the Corona and Helioshpere (PUNCH) project

By Mampho Brescia

njikọ Post

Science

Ịghọta mkpa kuki dị na nzuzo n'ịntanetị

Oct 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Ike nke ihe mmetụta gburugburu ebe obibi na mpaghara ihe egwu dị elu

Oct 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Mwepụta ụgbọ elu Psyche nke NASA nwere ike igbu oge n'ihi ihu igwe ọjọọ

Oct 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Agbaghara gị

Science

Ịghọta mkpa kuki dị na nzuzo n'ịntanetị

Oct 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Ike nke ihe mmetụta gburugburu ebe obibi na mpaghara ihe egwu dị elu

Oct 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Mwepụta ụgbọ elu Psyche nke NASA nwere ike igbu oge n'ihi ihu igwe ọjọọ

Oct 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

NASA chọpụtara Asteroid nso-ụwa 2023 TF4

Oct 11, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments