Ndụ obodo

Ikpughere teknụzụ ọhụrụ yana ike AI

Science

Igwe onyonyo nke izizi maka nnukwu igwe teliskop Magellan na-eru nso agwụcha

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 4, 2023
Igwe onyonyo nke izizi maka nnukwu igwe teliskop Magellan na-eru nso agwụcha

The seventh and final primary mirror segment for the Giant Magellan Telescope (GMT) is set to be constructed, bringing the project closer to completion. The mirror, measuring 27.5 feet in diameter and standing two stories tall, will undergo a cooling process over the next three months before being prepared for the telescope. This four-year fabrication process will provide the GMT with the necessary number of mirror segments to complete its 4,155-square-foot light collecting surface, making it the world’s largest and most challenging optics ever produced.

The Giant Magellan Telescope will be the first extremely large telescope to have its primary mirror array completed. With its light-gathering power, efficiency, and image resolution, the telescope is expected to make groundbreaking discoveries in various fields of astronomy. According to Rebecca Bernstein, the GMT’s chief scientist, the telescope’s capabilities will allow researchers to study planets at high spatial and spectral resolution. This will be crucial in determining a planet’s composition, the presence of liquid water, and the potential for life.

Buell Jannuzi, director of Steward Observatory and head of the Department of Astronomy, expressed excitement over the nearing completion of this groundbreaking observatory and emphasized the significant impact it will have on future discoveries.

Sources:

– Irish Tech News (no URL provided, source of quotes and additional information)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

njikọ Post

Science

Ọmụmụ Ihe Ọhụrụ Na-egosi na Akpụrụ Akpụkpọ Ụkwụ Na New Mexico agaala ihe karịrị afọ 20,000

Oct 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Ndị nchọpụta 3D Bipụta Rover Wheel maka NASA Moon Mission

Oct 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Achọpụtara okpokoro isi Triceratops na-adịghị ahụkebe na Alberta

Oct 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Agbaghara gị

Science

Ọmụmụ Ihe Ọhụrụ Na-egosi na Akpụrụ Akpụkpọ Ụkwụ Na New Mexico agaala ihe karịrị afọ 20,000

Oct 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Ndị nchọpụta 3D Bipụta Rover Wheel maka NASA Moon Mission

Oct 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Achọpụtara okpokoro isi Triceratops na-adịghị ahụkebe na Alberta

Oct 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Roket Vega ga-ewebata Satellite 12 n'ime Orbit n'abalị a

Oct 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments