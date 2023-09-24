Ndụ obodo

Ikpughere teknụzụ ọhụrụ yana ike AI

Science

Ihe Ebipụtara 3D dị nro na ntụ nwa na resin

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 24, 2023
Ihe Ebipụtara 3D dị nro na ntụ nwa na resin

Layer lines on a 3D printed object can be a telltale sign of its manufacturing process. However, there are various methods you can employ to achieve a smoother surface, such as sanding, chemical smoothing, or using fillers. One innovative technique combines baby powder and resin to create a smooth finish.

In a recent video by [DaveRig], the process is demonstrated. The experiment starts with a semi-spherical object that has noticeable layer lines. To smooth out these lines, [DaveRig] mixes resin and baby powder together, aiming for a consistency similar to milk or cream. He applies five coats of this mixture onto the object, curing and sanding with a 120-grit sandpaper in between each coat.

Once the smoothing process is complete, standard post-processing steps are taken. [DaveRig] wipes the object with alcohol, performs additional sanding, and proceeds with wet sanding. Finally, an airbrush is used to apply a clear coat. The end result is a remarkably smooth surface, comparable to that of a typical bowling ball.

It is worth noting that this technique may not be suitable for all types of 3D printed objects. Factors such as the material used and the desired outcome should be taken into consideration.

Have you tried this method or any other post-processing techniques? Let us know in the comments!

Sources:
– [Source Article] (Remove URL)
– [Video Source] (Remove URL)

By Gabriel Botha

njikọ Post

Science

Nri ime ihe ike: ka nnukwu oghere ojii si agbagọ na oge mgbawa oghere

Sep 25, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Ọdịnihu dị njọ: Mammals nwere ike chere mbibi ihu n'ime afọ nde 250

Sep 25, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Ọmụmụ sayensị sayensị na-atụ aro ikpochapụ mmadụ enweghị atụ, ọbụlagodi na njedebe nke ojiji mmanụ ọkụ fossil.

Sep 25, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Agbaghara gị

Science

Nri ime ihe ike: ka nnukwu oghere ojii si agbagọ na oge mgbawa oghere

Sep 25, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Ọdịnihu dị njọ: Mammals nwere ike chere mbibi ihu n'ime afọ nde 250

Sep 25, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Ọmụmụ sayensị sayensị na-atụ aro ikpochapụ mmadụ enweghị atụ, ọbụlagodi na njedebe nke ojiji mmanụ ọkụ fossil.

Sep 25, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Ozi NASA OSIRIS-REx: Ụgbọelu ji Sample Asteroid lọta, Ọ bụghị Zombies

Sep 25, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments