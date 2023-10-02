Ndụ obodo

Ikpughere teknụzụ ọhụrụ yana ike AI

Science

Ndị ọkà mmụta sayensị chọpụtara ihe dị ka mbara ala na-ese n'elu ụzọ abụọ na Nebula dị anya

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 2, 2023
Ndị ọkà mmụta sayensị chọpụtara ihe dị ka mbara ala na-ese n'elu ụzọ abụọ na Nebula dị anya

Scientists using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) have made a surprising discovery in the Orion Nebula. They have observed around 40 gassy “planets” floating in pairs in a distant part of the nebula. These planet-like objects, dubbed Jupiter-Mass Binary Objects (JuBMOs), are about the size of Jupiter and are not connected to any star.

This discovery has left scientists baffled as it goes against current theories of planet and star formation. Rogue planets are not uncommon, but the phenomenon of these JuBMOs orbiting in pairs is unexpected. According to Samuel Pearson, a scientist from the European Space Agency involved in the research, “There is something fundamentally wrong with either our understanding of planet formation, star formation, or both.”

The JuBMOs are too small to be considered stars, and their formation within the nebula defies current theories. These objects sit in the gap between stars and planets, but scientists are unsure of how they have formed. The JWST captured detailed images of the nebula using its near-infrared camera.

This discovery challenges the existing knowledge of planetary systems and raises many questions about the mechanisms involved in planet formation. Further research is needed to understand the origin and nature of these JuBMOs and the implications they may have for our understanding of the universe.

Sources:
– XYZ Scientific Journal (Example)
– ABC News (Example)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

njikọ Post

Science

Ọganihu nke ọnwa nke China dị ka atụmatụ Beijing maka njem ọnwa n'ọdịnihu na ọdụ nyocha

Oct 4, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Athena: Sistemụ Mode Modeling Ọkụ na-akwado AI na-alụ ọgụ ọkụ na NSW

Oct 4, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Ụgbọ elu OSIRIS-REx nke NASA na-eweghachite ihe nlele Asteroid mere n'ụwa

Oct 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Agbaghara gị

Science

Ọganihu nke ọnwa nke China dị ka atụmatụ Beijing maka njem ọnwa n'ọdịnihu na ọdụ nyocha

Oct 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Athena: Sistemụ Mode Modeling Ọkụ na-akwado AI na-alụ ọgụ ọkụ na NSW

Oct 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Ụgbọ elu OSIRIS-REx nke NASA na-eweghachite ihe nlele Asteroid mere n'ụwa

Oct 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Onyonyo dị egwu nke NGC 4654: Galaxy Spiral dị n'etiti na ụyọkọ Virgo

Oct 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments