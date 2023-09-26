Ndụ obodo

Ikpughere teknụzụ ọhụrụ yana ike AI

Science

Okpomọkụ dị oke egwu nwere ike iduga na mkpochapụ uka ọzọ, nchọpụta ọmụmụ

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 26, 2023
Okpomọkụ dị oke egwu nwere ike iduga na mkpochapụ uka ọzọ, nchọpụta ọmụmụ

Scientists have recently conducted a study that predicts the possibility of extreme heat leading to the next mass extinction event, endangering the lives of mammals. According to the study, this catastrophic occurrence could take place in approximately 250 million years, coinciding with the merging of the Earth’s continents into a single supercontinent.

Utilizing advanced supercomputer climate models, researchers from the University of Bristol simulated future climate conditions. The results of their study indicate that as the sun becomes brighter and emits more energy, the Earth will experience a significant increase in temperature. Additionally, the formation of the supercontinent will trigger frequent volcanic eruptions, releasing substantial amounts of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere and exacerbating global warming.

It is worth noting that throughout history, mammals, including humans, have adapted to survive extreme weather conditions through various mechanisms such as fur for cold weather and hibernation during warm periods. However, this study suggests that mammals’ upper temperature tolerance has remained relatively constant, rendering them vulnerable to prolonged exposure to extreme heat.

Dr. Alexander Farnsworth, the lead author of the study, explains that the formation of the supercontinent will result in a “triple whammy” of increasing heat due to continentality, a hotter sun, and elevated CO2 levels. This will create a hostile environment with limited food and water sources for mammals. Drastic temperatures of 40 to 50 degrees Celsius, coupled with high humidity, would prove fatal for many species, including humans.

Despite the unsettling predictions for the distant future, the researchers stress the importance of addressing the current climate crisis caused by human-induced greenhouse gas emissions. Dr. Eunice Lo, a co-author of the study, emphasizes the urgency of achieving net-zero emissions to mitigate the adverse effects of extreme heat on human health.

The study also highlights the significance of considering tectonics and continental layouts when studying exoplanets. While Earth will still be within the habitable zone in 250 million years, the formation of a supercontinent with heightened carbon dioxide levels could render most regions uninhabitable for mammals. This implies that the landmass configuration of a distant world may be a critical factor in determining its suitability for human habitation.

[Sources: University of Bristol]

By Mampho Brescia

njikọ Post

Science

Ndị nyocha na-achọpụtaghachi obodo ndị furu efu na ọzara Namib Angolan Iji nyocha DNA

Sep 26, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Ụzọ ọhụrụ maka ịmụ mmiri mmiri na-enwe nrụgide na-adịghị mma ewepụtara

Sep 26, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Ice Oke Osimiri Antarctic kụrụ ndekọ dị ala, na-etinye anụ ọhịa n'ihe ize ndụ ma na-eme ka okpomoku zuru ụwa ọnụ ọsọ ọsọ

Sep 26, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Agbaghara gị

Science

Ndị nyocha na-achọpụtaghachi obodo ndị furu efu na ọzara Namib Angolan Iji nyocha DNA

Sep 26, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Ụzọ ọhụrụ maka ịmụ mmiri mmiri na-enwe nrụgide na-adịghị mma ewepụtara

Sep 26, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Ice Oke Osimiri Antarctic kụrụ ndekọ dị ala, na-etinye anụ ọhịa n'ihe ize ndụ ma na-eme ka okpomoku zuru ụwa ọnụ ọsọ ọsọ

Sep 26, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Modelsdị eserese akwara ozi: Na-aga n'ihu nlegharị anya eserese nke puru omume

Sep 26, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments