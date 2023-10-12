Ndụ obodo

Ikpughere teknụzụ ọhụrụ yana ike AI

Science

Ekpughere uzuzu na gas na onyonyo infrared dị egwu nke NGC 346

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 12, 2023
Ekpughere uzuzu na gas na onyonyo infrared dị egwu nke NGC 346

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has captured a breathtaking infrared image of NGC 346, the brightest and largest star-forming region in the Small Magellanic Cloud. Located within the neighboring dwarf galaxy, the Small Magellanic Cloud, NGC 346 has been a subject of intense study by various telescopes.

The new image, taken by Webb’s Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI), showcases filaments of gas and dust adorned with bright patches of young protostars. The blue color represents silicates and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), while the red emission comes from warm dust heated by the region’s brightest and most massive stars.

The Small Magellanic Cloud is a satellite galaxy of the Milky Way and is visible in the southern constellation Tucana. This smaller galaxy is more primitive than the Milky Way, containing fewer heavy elements that are produced through stellar fusion and supernova explosions.

The stunning image challenges previous expectations that the SMC would lack significant amounts of dust due to its lower abundance of heavy elements. The presence of ample dust within NGC 346, as revealed by both the MIRI image and an earlier image from Webb’s Near-Infrared Camera, is surprising and raises questions about the origin and evolution of dust in the SMC.

The fine details and intricate structures revealed by Webb’s infrared observations provide valuable insights into the processes and conditions surrounding star formation. These observations contribute to our understanding of the lifecycle of stars and the formation of galaxies in the universe.

Sources: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Nolan Habel (NASA-JPL), Patrick Kavanagh (Maynooth University)

By Mampho Brescia

njikọ Post

Science

Ụmụ nwanyị na-ahọrọ ike anụ ahụ na mmekọrita nwa oge, mana ọchị mmekọ maka ọganiihu ogologo oge

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Nduzi maka ilele na ịse foto nke anyanwụ n'ehihie

Oct 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Satellites dị na mbara igwe: iyi egwu na mbara igwe redio na njikọ anyị na Cosmos

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Agbaghara gị

Science

Ụmụ nwanyị na-ahọrọ ike anụ ahụ na mmekọrita nwa oge, mana ọchị mmekọ maka ọganiihu ogologo oge

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Nduzi maka ilele na ịse foto nke anyanwụ n'ehihie

Oct 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Satellites dị na mbara igwe: iyi egwu na mbara igwe redio na njikọ anyị na Cosmos

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

A na-eji fluorescence iji tụọ ọkwa nrụgide na soybean ekpughere na ozone

Oct 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments