NASA na-achọ atụmatụ maka ụgbọ elu ọhụrụ ka ọ bụrụ ọdụ ụgbọ elu Deorbit International n'enweghị nsogbu

Sep 23, 2023
NASA has issued a request for proposal from the U.S. industry for the development of the U.S. Deorbit Vehicle (USDV), a spacecraft designed to safely deorbit the International Space Station (ISS) upon its retirement. The goal is to prioritize flexibility and safety in the transition.

To enhance competition and maximize value, the acquisition will allow offerors to propose Firm Fixed Price or Cost Plus Incentive Fee for the Design, Development, Test, and Evaluation phase of the project. The remaining contract will be Firm Fixed Price.

The ISS, a joint project of five space agencies (NASA, Roscosmos, ESA, JAXA, and CSA), has been a symbol of international cooperation since its launch in 1998. However, with the retirement of the station approaching, it is crucial to ensure a safe deorbiting process.

The future plans involve transitioning the operations in low Earth orbit to commercially-owned and operated platforms. This will ensure continued access to space for research, technology development, and international collaboration.

In the development of the USDV, NASA and its partners have conducted extensive studies and evaluations. While previous plans considered the use of multiple Roscosmos Progress spacecraft for deorbit operations, it has been determined that a dedicated spacecraft with robust capabilities is necessary.

The USDV will focus on the final deorbit activity and will either be a new spacecraft design or a modification of an existing spacecraft. It must be able to function on its first flight, have redundancy, and include anomaly recovery capability to carry out the critical deorbit burn.

The development, testing, and certification of the USDV will take several years, highlighting the importance of a proactive approach to ensure a smooth and safe retirement of the ISS.

