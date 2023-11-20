EMIT na-achọpụta mmụpụta nke methane site na oghere: Nsonaazụ dị ịtụnanya na mmetụta sara mbara

The EMIT imaging spectrometer, launched in July 2022 aboard the International Space Station, was designed to map surface minerals in arid regions but has since proven to have additional capabilities. While studying the world’s arid regions, EMIT has also been able to detect point-source emissions of greenhouse gases, specifically methane. The instrument has far surpassed expectations, identifying over 750 methane emissions sources since August 2022.

This new research, published in Science Advances, highlights the surprising ability of EMIT to detect both large and small methane emission sources. Even emissions as small as a few hundred pounds per hour can now be detected, allowing for the identification of more “super-emitters” that contribute a disproportionate share of total emissions. The study also found that EMIT can observe between 60% to 85% of the methane plumes typically seen in airborne campaigns.

What makes EMIT particularly valuable is its broad coverage. From its vantage point 250 miles above Earth, EMIT is able to collect data over a large swath of the planet’s arid regions, spanning 51.6 degrees north and south latitude. This includes areas that are often considered too remote, risky, or costly for airborne campaigns. EMIT captures high-resolution images, known as “scenes,” of 50-mile-by-50-mile areas, providing researchers with a comprehensive view of methane emissions in these regions.

The information collected by EMIT has significant implications for addressing climate change. Methane, a potent greenhouse gas, is up to 80 times more effective at trapping heat than carbon dioxide over a 10-year period. By identifying specific methane emission sources, such as landfills, agriculture sites, and oil and gas facilities, measures can be taken to reduce these emissions and limit their impact on the climate.

To support the identification of methane sources, the EMIT science team creates methane plume maps and releases them on a website. The data collected by EMIT is publicly available and can be accessed by scientists, organizations, and the general public. This wealth of information will aid in understanding the sources and distribution of methane emissions globally, allowing for more targeted efforts to mitigate climate change.

Ajụjụ

1. What is the primary mission of the EMIT imaging spectrometer?

The primary mission of EMIT is to map surface minerals in the arid regions of the world.

2. Can EMIT detect methane emissions?

Although not part of its primary mission, EMIT has proven to have the capability to detect methane emissions.

3. What is the significance of identifying methane emission sources?

Identifying methane emission sources allows for targeted measures to reduce these emissions, which can contribute to limiting climate change.

4. How does EMIT’s coverage compare to airborne campaigns?

EMIT’s coverage is broader than airborne campaigns as it can collect data over a large area from its vantage point on the International Space Station.

5. Where can the data collected by EMIT be accessed?

The data collected by EMIT is available on a website created by the EMIT science team and can be accessed by the public, scientists, and organizations.