Ndụ obodo

Ikpughere teknụzụ ọhụrụ yana ike AI

Science

Arc dị omimi pụtara na Greenland Fjord

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 26, 2023
Arc dị omimi pụtara na Greenland Fjord

NASA’s Earth Observatory has released an image showing a mysterious arc in a fjord in western Greenland. The thin, white feature stretches approximately 2.6 kilometers and spans the Itilliarsuup Kangerlua fjord, a tributary fjord of the Uummannaq Fjord system.

The origin of the arc is unclear, but experts have put forward possible explanations for its formation. One theory is that it could be the result of a large iceberg breaking off from the front of the glacier. When an iceberg breaks off, it displaces water and creates a wave. Geomorphologist Dan Shugar suggests that this iceberg-induced wave could have formed the arc.

Oceanographer Josh Willis and glaciologist Mike Wood suggest another possibility. They propose that an underwater plume could be pushing water and ice away from the glacier face, causing the arc to form.

The image of the arc was captured by the Operational Land Imager-2 (OLI-2) on Landsat 9, a satellite used for observing Earth’s surface. NASA continues to study the phenomenon and gather more information to better understand its origin and implications.

This intriguing image serves as a reminder of the ever-changing nature of Earth’s landscapes and the mysteries that still exist within our planet’s most remote regions.

By Gabriel Botha

njikọ Post

Science

NASA mezuru ule gburugburu oghere dị mkpa maka ọrụ AWE

Sep 26, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Ọrụ nke Protein Bacterial na-eme ka Methane Clathrates guzosie ike

Sep 26, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Mwepụ Mass Na-abịa: Pangea Ultima na Ọdịnihu nke Ndụ n'Ụwa

Sep 26, 2023 Robert Andrew

Agbaghara gị

Science

NASA mezuru ule gburugburu oghere dị mkpa maka ọrụ AWE

Sep 26, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Ọrụ nke Protein Bacterial na-eme ka Methane Clathrates guzosie ike

Sep 26, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Mwepụ Mass Na-abịa: Pangea Ultima na Ọdịnihu nke Ndụ n'Ụwa

Sep 26, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Ụdị Pangolin achọpụtara ọhụrụ na-egosipụta mkpa nyocha ngwa ngwa

Sep 26, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments