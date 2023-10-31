NASA’s Juno spacecraft has made a groundbreaking discovery on Ganymede, Jupiter’s largest moon, shedding light on the hidden wonders beneath its icy exterior. Using data from the Jovian InfraRed Auroral Mapper (JIRAM), researchers have identified mineral salts and organic compounds on Ganymede’s surface, further confirming the existence of a vast internal ocean.

Previous observations from other NASA missions and the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope (VLT) hinted at the presence of salts and organics, but lacked the necessary spatial resolution for a conclusive determination. However, during its close flyby in June 2021, Juno’s JIRAM instrument captured infrared images and spectra of the moon’s surface with unprecedented detail.

The high-resolution data obtained during this encounter revealed the unique spectral features of various non-water-ice materials. Hydrated sodium chloride, ammonium chloride, sodium bicarbonate, and potentially aliphatic aldehydes were among the key compounds detected. These findings offer valuable insights into Ganymede’s composition and provide tantalizing clues about its geological history.

“We found the greatest abundance of salts and organics in the dark and bright terrains at latitudes protected by the magnetic field. This suggests we are seeing the remnants of a deep ocean brine that reached the surface of this frozen world,” explained Scott Bolton, Juno’s principal investigator from the Southwest Research Institute in San Antonio.

This discovery not only enhances our understanding of Ganymede’s complex chemistry but also adds to the growing body of evidence supporting the existence of subsurface oceans in icy moons throughout the solar system. Europa, another Jovian moon, is also believed to harbor an ocean beneath its icy crust and has been a prime focus of Juno’s investigations.

As Juno continues its mission, it is preparing for an upcoming encounter with Io, one of Jupiter’s moons celebrated for its intense volcanic activity. Scheduled for December 30, this close flyby will bring the spacecraft within a mere 932 miles (1,500 kilometers) of Io’s explosive surface. Insights gained from this encounter are eagerly anticipated, as they will contribute to our understanding of volatile processes within the solar system.

Ajụjụ Ndị A Na-ajụkarị (Ajụjụ)

Ajụjụ: Gịnị bụ JIRAM?

A: JIRAM stands for Jovian InfraRed Auroral Mapper, a spectrometer aboard NASA’s Juno spacecraft that collects infrared data to study the composition of celestial bodies.

Ajụjụ: Gịnị ka Juno chọpụtara na Ganymede?

A: Juno’s latest findings confirm the presence of mineral salts and organic compounds on Ganymede’s surface, providing further evidence of the moon’s hidden internal ocean.

Q: Which other moon is Juno planning to explore?

A: Juno is gearing up to study Io, one of Jupiter’s moons known for its volcanic activity. A close flyby is scheduled for December 30, 2023.

