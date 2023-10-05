Ndụ obodo

Ikpughere teknụzụ ọhụrụ yana ike AI

Science

Ndị ọkà mmụta sayensị ekpughere nchoputa nke Dinosaur Sauropod ọhụrụ nwere ike imeghe Dinosaur Evolution

ByRobert Andrew

Oct 5, 2023
Ndị ọkà mmụta sayensị ekpughere nchoputa nke Dinosaur Sauropod ọhụrụ nwere ike imeghe Dinosaur Evolution

Scientists have announced the discovery of a new species of sauropod dinosaur, named Garumbatitan morellensis, in Spain’s Morella municipality. This herbivorous quadruped weighed an estimated 30 to 40 kilograms and stood at a towering height of ten meters. Its distinguishing features included a long neck, sturdy legs, and meter-long vertebrae.

Contrary to expectations, this colossal dinosaur did not use its long limbs to navigate the mountainous terrain of the Iberian Peninsula. Instead, it likely walked on its metacarpals, similar to tiptoeing, due to the lack of digits on its upper limbs. The inward-inclined femur suggested a wide stance while moving.

The region in which the Garumbatitan morellensis likely roamed was an estuarine area nestled between mountains and vast forests filled with sizable trees that could sustain the dietary needs of such large creatures. Its swaying gait allowed it to navigate these forests with relative ease.

This remarkable discovery was made at the Sant Antoni de la Vespa fossil site in Morella, which has offered insights into the monumental evolutionary history of sauropod dinosaurs. In addition to Garumbatitan morellensis, the site has yielded fossils of at least five distinct dinosaur species from the Lower Cretaceous Period in Europe.

Understanding the evolution of dinosaurs is not only essential for Hollywood’s blockbuster movies like Jurassic Park but also for comprehending the mechanisms of evolution and other scientific concepts like biogeography and plate tectonics. This find contributes greatly to unraveling the complex puzzle of dinosaur evolution.

The Garumbatitan morellensis belongs to the Somphospondyli, a diverse and primitive group of sauropods. Furthermore, the connection to lineages found in Asia, North America, and Africa suggests a history of extensive travel among these dinosaurs.

The detailed study can be found in the Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society.

Sources:
– Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society (study)

By Robert Andrew

njikọ Post

Science

Ndị Skygazer na-eji Draconid Meteor Shower na-emeso Celestial

Oct 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Osisi na-ebupụta ihe mgbagwoju anya jikọtara ya na mmetọ ikuku, ihe ngosi ọmụmụ

Oct 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Owuwe ihe ubi nke ọnwa Apple na Biohof Münch

Oct 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Agbaghara gị

Science

Ndị Skygazer na-eji Draconid Meteor Shower na-emeso Celestial

Oct 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Osisi na-ebupụta ihe mgbagwoju anya jikọtara ya na mmetọ ikuku, ihe ngosi ọmụmụ

Oct 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Owuwe ihe ubi nke ọnwa Apple na Biohof Münch

Oct 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Ọrụ ọgụgụ isi nke Artificial na-akwado ahụike uche nke ndị na-agụ kpakpando

Oct 6, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments