Discoveries in Nebraska and China have unveiled a fascinating connection between the two regions—both were once inhabited by a group of primates dating back thirty million years. Dubbed the “Lazarus” species by scientists, these primates predated the arrival of modern human ancestors in North America.

Unlike Lazarus species, which resurface after centuries of disappearance, the Ekgmowechashala philotau has a more intriguing story. This ancient primate reappeared in the fossil record millions of years after other North American primates vanished. Researchers investigating the animal’s roots discovered teeth and jawbones that are approximately thirty million years old. They also stumbled upon a similar creature known as Palaeohodites naduensis in China.

Published in the Journal of Human Evolution, the team’s findings shed light on the origins of this enigmatic North American animal. Contrary to popular belief, Ekgmowechashala is not a descendant or remnant of earlier primates in the region. Instead, it originated from Asia and migrated to North America during a colder period, most likely via the Beringia land bridge—the same route used by early humans thousands of years later.

Lead study author, Kathleen Rust, a paleontologist at the University of Kansas’ Biodiversity Institute and Natural History Museum, explained, “Our analysis indicates that Ekgmowechashala is not a survivor from earlier North American primates but a distinct species that arrived from Asia.”

Echoing this sentiment, Chris Beard, a vertebrate paleontologist at the University of Kansas and co-author of the study, drew an evocative comparison, remarking, “Ekgmowechashala appears like a drifting gunslinger in a Western movie several million years later, only to be a brief flash in the expansive trajectory of evolution.”

The research team’s work builds upon previous studies that indicated Ekgmowechashala’s Asian origins. In 2015, another group of scientists compared fossils from Oregon, South Dakota, and Nebraska, concluding that the primate originated in Asia and arrived in America approximately twenty-nine million years ago. However, the recent research delved deeper by establishing a close relationship between Ekgmowechashala and the Asian primate species Palaeohodites naduensis, effectively confirming the Lazarus species’ connection to Asia.

Sources: Akwụkwọ akụkọ banyere mmalite mmadụ, Gizmodo