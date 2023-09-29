A họpụtara John Grunsfeld dị ka onye isi atụmatụ atụmatụ na onye otu Board nke Copernicus Space Corporation

Physicist John Grunsfeld, Ph.D., onye bụbu astronaut na onye isi NASA's Science Mission Directorate, ka a họpụtara dị ka onye isi Strategy Officer na onye otu Board of Directors na Copernicus Space Corporation. Copernicus, onye ọkpụkpọ ama ama na nyocha oghere na ihe ọhụrụ, lekwasịrị anya n'ịmepụta oghere pụrụ iche maka ekesa, Swarm Exploration ™ nwere ọgụgụ isi na ngwa oghere dị iche iche.
Ụlọ ọrụ ahụ na-enye ihe ọmụma miri emi nke astrophysics, injinịa sistemu mbara igwe, na bayoloji sịntetik iji gbanwee ọnụ ahịa na ikike ohere. Ọhụụ ha na-adịte aka na-agụnye ịmepụta ihe nyocha oghere pere mpe, nke nwere obere ikike nwere ikike ịchọpụta ọnọdụ. Nchọpụta ndị a chọrọ ịchọ ndụ microbial dị adị ma ọ bụ kpochapụ n'ime sistemụ mbara igwe anyị.
John Grunsfeld na-eweta ọtụtụ ahụmịhe na nka n'ọrụ ọhụrụ ya. Dị ka ọkà mmụta sayensị na onye bụbu astronaut, o nwere nghọta miri emi banyere mgbagwoju anya nke nyocha mbara igwe na nchọpụta sayensị. Ọchịchị ya dị ka onye isi NASA's Science Mission Directorate akwalitela ọrụ mgbawa na sayensị mbara ụwa, astrophysics, heliophysics, na sayensị ụwa.
Ebe Grunsfeld nọ n'ụgbọ mmiri, Copernicus dị njikere inwe ọganihu dị ukwuu na ebumnuche ha inyocha oghere na ikpughe ihe omimi nke eluigwe na ala anyị. Nghọta ya dị ka onye isi atụmatụ Strategy ga-eduzi ụlọ ọrụ ahụ n'ịmepụta atụmatụ ọhụrụ na mmekorita iji kwalite ebumnuche ha. Dị ka onye so na Board of Directors, ọ ga-enye aka na n'ozuzu strategic ntụziaka na mkpebi mkpebi nke ụlọ ọrụ.
Ụzọ pụrụ iche nke Copernicus si mee nchọpụta mbara igwe nwere ikike dị ukwuu maka ọdịnihu nke ozi mbara igwe na nchọpụta sayensị. Site n'ịmepụta ihe nyocha oghere pere mpe, nke nwere obere onwe, ha na-achọ ịbawanye ike nke ịchọpụta ọnọdụ yana gbanwee ọnụ ahịa ọrụ oghere. Site na nhọpụta Grunsfeld, Copernicus a kwadebere nke ọma iji nweta ọhụụ ha na ịkwanye oke nke nyocha oghere.
