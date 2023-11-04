Ịchọgharị Ọmụmụ nke Kpakpando: Nghọta Ọhụrụ sitere na Telescope James Webb Space

Imagine being able to peer into the past and witness the birth of our own Sun, 4.6 billion years ago. Thanks to the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), we now have a stunning image that provides a glimpse into this extraordinary event. The image captures a star called HH212, located in the Orion constellation, which is believed to be just 50,000 years old – a similar age to our Sun when it was born.

Unlike typical images of stars, the glow of the protostar within HH212 remains hidden from view. Instead, what we see are the mesmerizing pinky-red jets that the star is emitting in opposite directions. These jets are crucial for the star’s formation, helping it regulate its birthing process. As the gas at the star’s center compresses and rotates, these jets and outflows remove excess angular momentum, preventing the star from flying apart.

The pinky-red color of the jets indicates the presence of molecular hydrogen (H2), which consists of two hydrogen atoms bonded together. Shockwaves passing through the outflows energize the molecular hydrogen, causing them to glow brightly at infrared wavelengths. The JWST’s Near Infrared Camera (NIRCam) captured this remarkable image predominantly at a wavelength of 2.12 microns.

By studying the HH212 star for the past three decades, astronomers have been able to track its changes over time. However, with the JWST’s unprecedented sharpness and sensitivity, scientists can now delve deeper into the intricate processes behind star formation. In fact, the JWST’s observations have revealed even more symmetrical structures, including the presence of additional bowshocks in the jets.

What makes the JWST truly extraordinary is not only its ability to capture images with remarkable precision but also its wide spectral range. This allows researchers to obtain detailed color images of objects like HH212, offering insights into the mechanisms driving the formation of stars. By observing the jets at different wavelengths, scientists can better understand the physical processes occurring within them.

George Herbig and Guillermo Haro, the pioneers who studied objects like HH212 in the 1940s and 50s, would undoubtedly be astounded by the capabilities of the JWST. With its advanced technology and broad color detection, this state-of-the-art space telescope is revolutionizing our understanding of star formation and opening new frontiers in the field of astronomy.

Ajụjụ Ndị A Na-ajụkarị (Ajụjụ)

Ajụjụ: Gịnị bụ James Webb Space Telescope (JWST)?

A: The JWST is a collaboration between NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA), and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA). It is a space telescope designed to explore the universe in the infrared spectrum and investigate the formation and evolution of stars, galaxies, and planetary systems.

Q: How old is HH212, the star featured in the JWST image?

A: HH212 is estimated to be around 50,000 years old, making it a relatively young star.

Q: Why can’t we see the protostar within HH212?

A: The protostar is hidden within a dense, spinning disk of gas and dust, which obstructs direct observation. Instead, we can only observe the jets emitted by the star in pinky-red color.

Q: What are bowshocks?

A: Bowshocks are regions of compressed gas and dust that form when faster material collides with slower material. In the case of HH212, these structures are present in the jets emitted by the star.

Q: How does the JWST help us understand star formation?

A: The JWST’s imaging capabilities provide unprecedented detail, enabling scientists to study the processes and structures involved in star formation. By observing objects like HH212 at various wavelengths, researchers can gain insights into the physical mechanisms driving the birth and evolution of stars.