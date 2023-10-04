Telescope Redio MeerKAT: Ịkwalite mbara igwe redio site na akpaaka na teknụzụ

In a recent podcast, Chhaya Dhanani, Portfolio Head Engineering for Research at Thoughtworks, shared valuable insights about the MeerKAT radio telescope. Located in South Africa, the MeerKAT telescope is a state-of-the-art radio telescope that has revolutionized the field of radio astronomy.

Unlike optical telescopes, MeerKAT can capture radio signals day and night, making it highly sensitive for studying celestial objects. Built with 64 antennas, it serves as a precursor to the Square Kilometre Array (SKA), which is set to become the largest and most sensitive radio telescope in the Southern Hemisphere.

Thoughtworks, a digital transformation consultancy, joined hands with the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) in Pune in 2018 for a two-year collaboration. Their goal was to specialize in data processing software for MeerKAT. As part of this collaboration, Thoughtworks developed an automated image processing pipeline called “ARTIP.” This pipeline efficiently handles the vast amount of data generated by MeerKAT, removing noise, calibrating signals, and automating data processing, thereby accelerating the analysis process.

This collaboration has resulted in two significant discoveries. One of them includes the detection of rare hydrogen atoms in distant galaxies, which provides insights into the formation of celestial bodies and gas generation. The MeerKAT telescope offers a unique opportunity to study various aspects of the universe, including galaxies, black holes, gravitational waves, dark energy, and the origins of life.

Not only has MeerKAT made significant contributions to the field of radio astronomy, but it has also driven innovation in high-performance computing, accelerators, storage mechanisms, and energy-efficient solutions. Its impact goes beyond scientific knowledge and extends into technological advancements.

The MeerKAT radio telescope and its data processing automation exemplify the exciting developments happening in the field of radio astronomy. Through collaborations and technological advancements, scientists are delving deeper into the mysteries of the universe, expanding our understanding of the cosmos.

