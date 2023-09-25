Ndụ obodo

Ikpughere teknụzụ ọhụrụ yana ike AI

Science

Akụkọ ihe mere eme nke Ọzara Sahara: Site n'ọzara Arid ruo Green Savannahs

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 25, 2023
Akụkọ ihe mere eme nke Ọzara Sahara: Site n'ọzara Arid ruo Green Savannahs

A recent study conducted by researchers from Finland and the UK has shed light on the history of the Sahara desert, revealing that it wasn’t always the vast arid expanse we know today. By reconstructing the periodic transformations of the Sahara over 800,000 years using a new climate model, the team was able to provide insights into the African humid periods and the factors that drove them.

The African humid periods refer to spans of time when the African continent experienced much wetter and greener conditions than it does now. The climate model utilized in the study supported the hypothesis that these periods are influenced by Earth’s orbital precession, which causes variations in the strength of the African Monsoon system and the four seasons. As a result, the Sahara region received more rainfall during these periods.

Furthermore, the research revealed that during ice ages, the wobbles in Earth’s orbit had a minimal effect on the Sahara’s climate, as the presence of large glaciers in higher latitudes counteracted their impact. This finding indicates that the African monsoons were restricted in these colder periods.

Understanding the history of the Sahara and its greening periods has implications beyond climate science. These periods of increased humidity could have provided opportunities for both humans and other species to traverse the Sahara, which was typically a difficult region to cross. The study suggests that these greener periods may have played a role in the spread of humankind across the globe.

The researchers believe that their ability to accurately model the North African humid periods is a significant achievement. It not only enhances our understanding of human distribution but also contributes to our knowledge of the evolution of our species in Africa.

Sources: Nature Communications

By Vicky Stavropoulou

njikọ Post

Science

Caddisfly Larvae na-ewulite okwute dị mgbagwoju anya maka nchekwa na nlanarị

Sep 26, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Ọganihu n'ịmụ usoro TRAPPIST-1 Exoplanetary

Sep 26, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Ndị ọkà mmụta ihe ochie achọpụtala ihe owuwu osisi dị ọkara nde afọ na Zambia

Sep 26, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Agbaghara gị

Science

Caddisfly Larvae na-ewulite okwute dị mgbagwoju anya maka nchekwa na nlanarị

Sep 26, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Ọganihu n'ịmụ usoro TRAPPIST-1 Exoplanetary

Sep 26, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Ndị ọkà mmụta ihe ochie achọpụtala ihe owuwu osisi dị ọkara nde afọ na Zambia

Sep 26, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Na-ekpughe ụdịdị 3D na ihe dị egwu nke Skyrmions Magnetic na nnukwu ihe.

Sep 26, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments