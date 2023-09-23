Ndụ obodo

Mmalite nke Omume Nzube: Nghọta sitere na nyocha ụmụ ọhụrụ

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 23, 2023
A recent study conducted by researchers at Florida Atlantic University (FAU) has shed light on the origins of purposeful action and the emergence of agency in humans. The study utilized human infants as subjects to understand how spontaneous movement turns into intentional behavior.

In the experiment, infants were initially passive observers. However, when one of their feet was tethered to a crib-mounted baby mobile, they discovered that they could cause the mobile to move through their own movement. This realization marked the “birth of agency” and led to a transition from spontaneous to intentional behavior.

The researchers used cutting-edge motion capture technology to measure the movement of both the infants and the mobile in 3D space. They found that positive feedback between the infant’s movement and the mobile’s motion highlighted the cause-and-effect relationship, leading to an increase in the infant’s movement rate.

According to J.A. Scott Kelso, the senior author of the study, agency emerges when the infant recognizes its ability to cause effects in the world. This recognition is marked by the abrupt increase in movement rate, signaling the transition to intentional behavior.

The study also revealed that agency is a punctuated self-organizing process, with meaning found in both movement and stillness. The coordination dynamics of both action and inaction contribute to the unity of the infant’s conscious awareness.

The findings of this study provide quantified observations of the emergence of agency in humans, offering insights into how we make sense of our relation to the world and realize our ability to effect change. It expands our understanding of purposeful action and adds to the ongoing scientific inquiry into the nature of agency.

Source: Florida Atlantic University

