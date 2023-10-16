Ikpughe ihe nzuzo nke Galaxies: nghọta sitere na GALAXY CRUISE na ụmụ amaala na-enyocha mbara igwe.

GALAXY CRUISE, in partnership with citizen astronomers and utilizing the advanced images from the Subaru Telescope, has embarked on a mission to unravel the mysteries of galaxies. By examining these images, the project has made a groundbreaking discovery: when galaxies collide and merge, they exhibit heightened activities. This revelation has shed light on the diverse nature of the Universe, which owes its varied galaxies to these cosmic collisions over immense periods of time.

GALAXY CRUISE, led by the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan (NAOJ), is a citizen science project that has been sailing the cosmic ocean since 2019. Citizen astronomers, after receiving extensive training, have made significant contributions to the project, enabling researchers to make unparalleled discoveries about the interactions and mergers of galaxies.

The project invited citizen astronomers to assist in identifying interacting galaxies from deep images captured by the Subaru Telescope with Hyper Suprime-Cam (HSC). These individuals may not be professional astronomers, but through training provided by the professionals, they have become proficient in classifying galaxies. Over the course of 2.5 years, approximately 10,000 citizen astronomers made more than 2 million classifications, which would not have been possible by professional astronomers alone.

The analysis of these citizen scientists’ classifications revealed that they were remarkably accurate. The deep HSC images played a crucial role in achieving this high accuracy, as they revealed previously hidden characteristics, such as spiral arms in galaxies previously classified as elliptical. Furthermore, GALAXY CRUISE successfully captured feint features indicative of galaxy interactions, thanks to the sensitivity and resolution of the HSC images.

This project has not only identified normal galaxies exhibiting signs of interaction but also identified galaxies currently undergoing violent mergers. These violent mergers have significantly distorted shapes, demonstrating the immense power behind the visual classifications made by a large number of citizen astronomers.

One of the key findings of GALAXY CRUISE is that interacting galaxies, particularly those involved in violent mergers, exhibit heightened levels of star formation activity and increased activity in supermassive black holes. These results suggest that the final merging of galaxies triggers a surge in internal activity. These findings are published in the first scientific paper from GALAXY CRUISE, representing a significant milestone for both astronomers and participating citizen scientists.

GALAXY CRUISE’s approach to identifying merging galaxies through visual classification, despite its time-consuming nature, has proven to be a powerful method for constructing a comprehensive sample of mergers. This approach, combined with the high-quality images from the Subaru Telescope, has provided researchers with a greater understanding of the dynamics and intricacies of galaxies.

Sources: GALAXY CRUISE project, National Astronomical Observatory of Japan