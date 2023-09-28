Ụdị Symmetrical nke Shell Galaxy NGC 3923

This image captured by the Dark Energy Camera (DECam), developed by the US Department of Energy (DOE), showcases the unique structure of NGC 3923, a shell galaxy. Shell galaxies are a type of elliptical galaxy characterized by concentric shells that make up their galactic haloes. NGC 3923, located in the constellation Hydra, is about 70 million light-years away from Earth and 150,000 light-years across.

Shell galaxies like NGC 3923 are believed to form as a result of mergers between larger spiral galaxies and smaller galaxies. In this process, the larger galaxy’s gravitational field gradually strips stars from the smaller galaxy’s disk, causing them to mix with the larger galaxy’s outer halo. This mixing forms concentric bands, or shells, reminiscent of the layers of an onion. A simple analogy for this process is adding a drop of food color to a bowl of batter and stirring it slowly, watching as the drop gets stretched out in a spiral pattern.

NGC 3923 is particularly exceptional because it has the largest known shell among observed shell galaxies. It also boasts the largest number of shells and the largest ratio between the radii of the outermost and innermost shells. A 2016 study suggested that NGC 3923 may have as many as 42 distinct shells, with the outermost shells forming first and the innermost shells forming later as the galaxies’ merging process slowed down.

In addition to showcasing NGC 3923, this image also captures a nearby massive galaxy cluster, exhibiting the phenomenon known as gravitational lensing. Gravitational lensing occurs when the gravitational pull of a massive object bends light coming from a more distant object, creating distorted and magnified images. This provides astronomers with valuable insights into the distribution of matter in the universe.

Overall, the symmetrical layers of NGC 3923 make it a fascinating example of a shell galaxy that offers astronomers a deeper understanding of galactic evolution and the dynamics of galactic mergers.

Sources:

– DESI Legacy Imaging Surveys/LBNL/DOE & KPNO/CTIO/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA

– T.A. Rector (University of Alaska Anchorage/NSF’s NOIRLab), M. Zamani (NSF’s NOIRLab), R. Colombari (NSF’s NOIRLab), & D. de Martin (NSF’s NOIRLab)