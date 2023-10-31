Controversies Surrounding Didier Raoult’s Research: A Closer Look

Prominent French infectious disease scientist, Didier Raoult, known for his advocacy of hydroxychloroquine as a potential treatment for COVID-19, has recently faced a setback as two of his papers were retracted due to concerns about ethics. The retractions occurred after other scientists raised red flags regarding hundreds of publications stemming from the research institute Raoult previously led.

The two retracted papers, titled “Increased Gut Redox and Depletion of Anaerobic and Methanogenic Prokaryotes in Severe Acute Malnutrition” and “Gut Microbiota Alteration is Characterized by a Proteobacteria and Fusobacteria Bloom in Kwashiorkor and a Bacteroidetes Paucity in Marasmus,” were published in Scientific Reports in 2016 and 2019, respectively. These papers garnered approximately 160 citations, indicating their impact within the scientific community.

The retraction notices, which were published on Monday, highlighted the lack of appropriate ethical approval from an ethics committee in Niger or Senegal, where the studies’ participants were based. While the notices stated that the authors were unable to provide relevant documentation, Raoult, who disagreed with the retractions, remained silent in response to requests for comment.

The ethical concerns surrounding Raoult’s work were first brought to public attention by vigilant PubPeer users, including investigator Elisabeth Bik. Bik, who has previously identified similar concerns with numerous papers by Raoult, faced harassment and legal threats as a result of her efforts to shed light on potential ethical violations.

Notably, the two retracted papers were part of a larger body of research from the Institut Hospitalo-Universitaire Méditerranée Infection (IHU-MI) in Marseille, France, which raised suspicions due to the usage of the same ethics approval number despite investigating different subjects, samples, and countries. Critics alerted Scientific Reports and other journals to their concerns in the summer of 2022 but received no response.

Considering the seriousness of the allegations, the publisher PLOS marked nearly 50 papers by Raoult with expressions of concern and commenced an extensive investigation into the ethics approval information. However, final conclusions regarding these investigations are not expected for at least another year.

In 2021, Raoult retired as the director of IHU-MI following an inspection by the French National Agency for the Safety of Medicines and Health Products. The inspection revealed significant deficiencies and non-compliance with regulations governing research involving human subjects.

While controversies and retractions can cast doubt on the credibility of scientific research, they also highlight the importance of robust ethical oversight and adherence to established standards. Awareness of such instances encourages vigilance within the scientific community and emphasizes the need for continuous scrutiny to ensure the highest ethical standards in research.

