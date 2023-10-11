Ndụ obodo

Ikpughere teknụzụ ọhụrụ yana ike AI

Science

Ndị nyocha China mara ọkwa mwepụta nke Xuntian Space Telescope

ByRobert Andrew

Oct 11, 2023
Ndị nyocha China mara ọkwa mwepụta nke Xuntian Space Telescope

Chinese researchers have revealed their plans to launch the Xuntian Space Telescope, also known as the Chinese Survey Space Telescope (CSST) or the Chinese Space Station Telescope. This cutting-edge spacecraft is set to begin its scientific operations in 2024 and will orbit alongside China’s Tiangong space station.

The Xuntian telescope is being touted as surpassing the capabilities of NASA’s Hubble telescope, providing high-definition panoramic views of the universe with superior spatial resolution. According to Li Ran, project scientist of the CSST Scientific Data Reduction System, while Hubble can see one sheep, the CSST can visualize thousands with the same resolution. However, the telescope has not been directly compared to NASA’s James Webb Telescope, often considered Hubble’s successor, which boasts a larger primary mirror with enhanced optical capabilities.

Although the Xuntian telescope has a smaller two-meter diameter primary mirror compared to Hubble and Webb, Chinese researchers assert that it offers a field of view more than 300 times larger than Hubble and surpasses Webb to some extent. Zhou Jianping, chief designer of China’s manned space program, describes Xuntian as the most significant scientific project since the launch of China’s space station program.

Currently, the Xuntian telescope is in the development and construction phase, with all subsystems, components, and units already developed. The prototype sample is being prepared for testing before building the telescope sample. Joint tests with the Xuntian platform and validations at the launch base will be conducted before the anticipated launch date in 2024.

Sources:
– LiveScience
– China’s Xinhua News Agency
- NASA

By Robert Andrew

njikọ Post

Science

Ụmụ nwanyị na-ahọrọ ike anụ ahụ na mmekọrita nwa oge, mana ọchị mmekọ maka ọganiihu ogologo oge

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Nduzi maka ilele na ịse foto nke anyanwụ n'ehihie

Oct 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Satellites dị na mbara igwe: iyi egwu na mbara igwe redio na njikọ anyị na Cosmos

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Agbaghara gị

Science

Ụmụ nwanyị na-ahọrọ ike anụ ahụ na mmekọrita nwa oge, mana ọchị mmekọ maka ọganiihu ogologo oge

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Nduzi maka ilele na ịse foto nke anyanwụ n'ehihie

Oct 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Satellites dị na mbara igwe: iyi egwu na mbara igwe redio na njikọ anyị na Cosmos

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

A na-eji fluorescence iji tụọ ọkwa nrụgide na soybean ekpughere na ozone

Oct 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments