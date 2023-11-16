An intriguing photo of a restaurant’s menu card from 2001 has recently surfaced, sparking a wave of nostalgia and contemplation among those who grew up in the 1990s. This snapshot, circulating on social media platforms like Instagram, not only showcases the mouthwatering delights of the past but also highlights the significant disparity in prices between then and now.

The striking contrast in prices has left internet users in awe and disbelief. The once affordable feasts on the menu now seem like a distant dream, with prices that are six to seven times lower than what we encounter today. Imagine indulging in Chicken Biryani for a mere Rs 30, savoring Mutton Biryani at Rs 32, or treating your taste buds to the creamy delight of Paneer Butter Masala for just Rs 24.

Social media users have responded to this price revelation with a mix of humor, nostalgia, and cynicism. Some jokingly expressed their search for the most expensive item on the vintage menu, contrasting it with today’s hunt for budget-friendly options. Others reminisced about the “good old days” when these prices were considered normal, while a few skeptics suggested that inflation merely added a zero to the rates.

Observant individuals also noted the impact of inflation and economic changes over the years. An egg roll that once cost Rs 7 can now be found at Rs 70, and favorites like a Chicken roll, which used to be a meager Rs 10, are now beyond reach for that price.

The viral menu card not only serves as a reminder of the evolution of prices but also prompts contemplation about the shifting dynamics within our society and economy over the past two decades. As we marvel at these accessible culinary delights from the past, we are reminded of the ever-changing and sometimes challenging nature of the world we live in.

