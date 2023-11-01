Cats are known for catching mice, but did you know that their hair could potentially help catch criminals too? A recent study by researchers in the UK has found that a single cat hair contains DNA that could link a suspect to a crime scene or a victim. This discovery has the potential to be a game-changer in forensic investigations.

In the UK, where about a quarter of British families own a cat, it’s inevitable that these furry companions leave traces of their existence in their owners’ homes. The average feline sheds thousands of hairs annually, and these hairs could hold a key piece of evidence in criminal activities. This finding is not only intriguing but also has significant implications for law enforcement.

But what about Israel? Since the British first introduced cats to the country in the early 20th century, they have become a common sight on Israeli streets, especially in cities like Jerusalem. Estimates suggest that there are around two million cats in Israel, both pets and strays, and this number could even reach eight million in the coming years. With such a large feline population, the potential for using cat hair as forensic evidence in Israel is substantial.

The study conducted by University of Leicester doctoral student Emily Patterson and her colleagues revealed a sensitive method to extract maximum DNA information from just one cat hair. Unlike hair with intact roots, shed cat hair contains very little usable DNA. However, mitochondrial DNA, which is passed from mothers to offspring and shared among maternally related cats, can still be analyzed. While hair DNA cannot individually identify a specific cat, using this method can maximize the information obtained in a forensic test.

Dr. Jon Wetton, co-leader of the study, explained that with their new approach, virtually every cat has a rare DNA type, making the test informative even if only hairs are found. This breakthrough has already shown promise in a lost cat case, where DNA from skeletal remains of a missing female cat was matched with DNA from hair found on her surviving male offspring.

The implications of this research are not limited to cats alone. The same approach could potentially be applied to other species, particularly dogs, opening up new avenues in forensic science.

FAQ:

Q: How can cat hair help solve crimes?

A: Cat hair contains DNA that can link a suspect to a crime scene or victim.

Q: How do researchers analyze cat hair DNA?

A: Researchers use a sensitive method that maximizes DNA information from shed cat hair.

Q: Can cat hair individually identify a specific cat?

A: No, cat hair DNA cannot individually identify a cat, but it can provide valuable information in forensic tests.

Q: Can this approach be applied to other animals?

A: Yes, this method could potentially be applied to other species, such as dogs, for forensic purposes.