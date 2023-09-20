Ndụ obodo

Ikpughere teknụzụ ọhụrụ yana ike AI

Science

OLED nke na-ebunye ọkụ na-acha anụnụ anụnụ na voltaji dị ala: Ọganihu enwere ike na ama na teknụzụ ngosi.

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 20, 2023
OLED nke na-ebunye ọkụ na-acha anụnụ anụnụ na voltaji dị ala: Ọganihu enwere ike na ama na teknụzụ ngosi.

Researchers from Tokyo Tech have made a groundbreaking innovation in organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology by developing an OLED that emits blue light at a record-low voltage of 1.47 V. This breakthrough has the potential to revolutionize commercial smartphone and display technologies.

Blue light is essential for light-emitting devices, smartphone screens, and large-screen displays. However, developing efficient blue OLEDs has been challenging due to the high voltage required for their operation. Traditional blue OLEDs typically require around 4 V for a luminance of 100 cd/m2, which is higher than the voltage of lithium-ion batteries commonly used in smartphones. Therefore, there is an urgent need to develop blue OLEDs that can operate at lower voltages.

The researchers from Tokyo Tech, in collaboration with other institutions, have developed an upconversion OLED that achieves blue emission at an ultralow turn-on voltage of 1.47 V. The device utilizes specific materials, including NDI-HF as the acceptor, 1,2-ADN as the donor, and TbPe as the fluorescent dopant. The OLED operates using an upconversion mechanism, where holes and electrons are injected into the donor and acceptor layers, respectively, and recombine at the donor/acceptor interface to form a charge transfer state. This state selectively transfers energy to the emitter, resulting in blue light emission.

The novel OLED demonstrated a luminance of 100 cd/m2, equivalent to that of a commercial display, at just 1.97 V. This achievement significantly reduces the voltage requirement for blue OLEDs, making it possible to meet the commercial requirements for these devices. The study highlights the importance of optimizing the design of the donor/acceptor interface for controlling excitonic processes.

In conclusion, the development of an OLED that emits blue light at a record-low voltage is a remarkable step forward in OLED technology. This breakthrough has the potential to drive advancements in smartphone and display technologies, making them more energy-efficient and accessible.

Ntughari:
“Blue Organic Light-Emitting Diode with a Turn-on Voltage of 1.47 V.” Nature Communications.

By Mampho Brescia

njikọ Post

