Researchers have discovered a previously unknown mechanism related to the brain’s blood vessels that contributes to the process of long-term memory formation. While most studies have focused on neurons in understanding learning and memory, recent findings suggest that other cell types, such as pericytes, play a role as well.

Pericytes are cells that line the walls of small blood vessels in the brain and are responsible for maintaining the health of the blood-brain barrier. However, recent research indicates that pericytes may also be involved in various neurological conditions, including stroke, epilepsy, and multiple sclerosis.

The study’s senior author, Cristina Alberini, emphasizes the importance of this discovery, stating that brain diseases associated with vascular and metabolic problems may stem from deficits in the cooperation between different cell types. This novel insight opens up new possibilities for understanding the underlying causes of conditions like Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

The researchers also investigated the role of a protein hormone called insulin-like growth factor 2 (IGF2) in learning and memory. They found that IGF2 levels increased in pericytes following learning in rats and mice. This discovery led to the question of whether IGF2 in pericytes is necessary for the formation of long-term memories.

To investigate further, the researchers conducted experiments using mice in which IGF2 production in pericytes was eliminated. They found that these mice were unable to form long-term memories compared to normal mice. Specifically, they showed deficits in both contextual and spatial memory, indicating the importance of IGF2 in pericytes for memory formation.

Furthermore, the researchers observed that neuronal stimulation led to IGF2 production in pericytes, which then stimulated neuronal activation mechanisms associated with learning. This finding suggests that there is a cooperative relationship between neurons and pericytes in the formation of long-term memories.

In conclusion, this study highlights the significance of pericytes and their production of IGF2 in the intricate process of long-term memory formation. Understanding these mechanisms could lead to advancements in treating memory-related disorders and neurological conditions.

Sources:

– Kiran Pandey, et al., Neuronal activity drives IGF2 expression from pericytes to form long-term memory, Neuron (2023).