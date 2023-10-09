Ndụ obodo

Mgbochi Immune Checkpoint Molecule na-egosi nkwa na ọgwụgwọ ọrịa kansa nwata

Oct 9, 2023
A recent study conducted by researchers from Cima and the Clínica Universidad de Navarra, in collaboration with the international cooperative group Diffuse Midline Glioma (DMG-ACT), has shown that blocking an immune checkpoint molecule could potentially reduce tumors and prolong survival in animal models of the most aggressive childhood cancer. The research, which took place at the Cancer Center Clínica Universidad de Navarra, focused on diffuse intrinsic stem glioma (DIPG), an aggressive brain stem tumor and the leading cause of death related to pediatric cancer.

Immunotherapy has proven to be a viable option for many types of cancer, but classical inhibitors have not been effective in treating DIPGs. However, the researchers discovered that the TIM-3 immune checkpoint molecule is highly expressed in both the tumor cells and the DIPG microenvironment. By inhibiting TIM-3, they were able to promote a proinflammatory tumor microenvironment that enhances the antitumor immune response.

The inhibition of TIM-3 led to increased long-term survival in experimental models, suggesting that it could be a potential therapeutic target for clinical trials in DIPG patients. This groundbreaking research offers hope for finding effective treatments for this aggressive childhood cancer.

The study was supported by funding from various public and private organizations, including the European Research Council, ChadTough-Defeat DIPG Foundation, Spanish Association Against Cancer, Vicky’s Dream, Adey Foundation, ACS Foundation, and the Pablo Ugarte Association.

Overall, this research highlights the potential of immunotherapy and the importance of identifying target molecules to improve treatment outcomes for patients with DIPG.

Sources: Cancer Cell journal, Cima University of Navarra

