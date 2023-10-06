Ndụ obodo

Ikpughere teknụzụ ọhụrụ yana ike AI

Science

Ndị ọkà mmụta ihe ochie achọpụtala okpokoro isi oge ochie nwere ihe ịrịba ama nke mmerụ ahụ na-eme ihe ike yana akpụ ụbụrụ enwere ike

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 6, 2023
Ndị ọkà mmụta ihe ochie achọpụtala okpokoro isi oge ochie nwere ihe ịrịba ama nke mmerụ ahụ na-eme ihe ike yana akpụ ụbụrụ enwere ike

Archaeologists in Spain have made an intriguing find during a caving expedition – a Roman-era skull with evidence of violent trauma and a potential brain tumor. The skull, dating back to between A.D. 258 and 409, belonged to a man who likely died in his 30s or 40s. The exterior of the skull showed three lesions that were caused by violent attacks before his death. However, the researchers also discovered an internal lesion that could be a meningioma, a type of brain tumor.

Lead author Daniel Rodríguez-Iglesias, an archaeologist at the Spanish National Research Center for Human Evolution, highlighted the significance of the finding for understanding the health of past populations and their quality of life in the face of such conditions. Using micro-computed tomography (microCT), the researchers created a 3D model of the skull, which revealed that the surface lesions were likely a result of violent trauma rather than an accidental fall.

The internal lesion, which resembled a meningioma in its location, size, and shape, could potentially be the first known case of this type of brain tumor in an archaeological specimen from the Iberian Peninsula. However, there is some uncertainty surrounding this interpretation. Christian Meyer, head of OsteoARC in Germany, expressed skepticism about the internal lesion being a brain tumor, describing it as “quite ambiguous.” The authors themselves acknowledged the challenges of diagnosing tumors in paleopathology.

Further analysis and research will be necessary to determine the nature of the internal lesion definitively. The discovery was published in the journal Virtual Archaeology Review, shedding light on the health conditions and survival abilities of past populations.

Nkowa:
– Paleopathology: The study of ancient diseases and injuries in human remains.
– Meningioma: A type of tumor that forms in the meninges, the membranes that cover the brain and spinal cord.

Sources:
– Live Science: https://www.livescience.com/violently-attacked-man-with-brain-tumor-found.html
– Virtual Archaeology Review: https://revistas.upcomillas.es/index.php/virtualarchaeology/article/view/12015

By Mampho Brescia

njikọ Post

Science

Mgbanaka osisi ochie na-ekpughe oke ajọ ifufe nke anyanwụ

Oct 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Elon Musk na-eme atụmatụ ịbata Mars n'ime afọ atọ ruo anọ, na-egosipụta nchekwube na mmalite mmalite nke Starship

Oct 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Icheta John Finnerty: Nleba anya n'ime ụwa na-agbanwe agbanwe nke Garda Siochana

Oct 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Agbaghara gị

Science

Mgbanaka osisi ochie na-ekpughe oke ajọ ifufe nke anyanwụ

Oct 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Elon Musk na-eme atụmatụ ịbata Mars n'ime afọ atọ ruo anọ, na-egosipụta nchekwube na mmalite mmalite nke Starship

Oct 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Icheta John Finnerty: Nleba anya n'ime ụwa na-agbanwe agbanwe nke Garda Siochana

Oct 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Akara ukwu ụmụ mmadụ etinyere na New Mexico nwere ike bụrụ ihe akaebe kacha ochie nke mmadụ na America

Oct 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments