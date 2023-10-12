Ndụ obodo

Ikpughere teknụzụ ọhụrụ yana ike AI

Science

Eclipse anyanwụ nke afọ na-abịa BC, mana ihu igwe nwere ike imebi echiche ahụ

ByRobert Andrew

Oct 12, 2023
Eclipse anyanwụ nke afọ na-abịa BC, mana ihu igwe nwere ike imebi echiche ahụ

An annular solar eclipse, a celestial event where the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, will be visible in parts of Earth’s western hemisphere this weekend. In British Columbia (B.C.), the eclipse will be visible for approximately two-and-a-half hours on Saturday, between 8:08 a.m. and 10:38 a.m. The peak of the eclipse is estimated to occur at 9:20 a.m.

Unlike a full solar eclipse where the moon completely blocks the sun, an annular eclipse creates a ring of light around the moon’s shadow. The next total eclipse is scheduled for April 8, 2024.

Unfortunately, B.C.’s South Coast may miss out on witnessing the event due to showers forecasted throughout the day. However, other parts of North, Central, and South America will have the opportunity to see the eclipse. Cities such as Eugene, Oregon, Albuquerque, New Mexico, and San Antonio, Texas, are among the best spots to view the event. Additionally, countries like Guatemala, Belize, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Panama will also have good visibility for the eclipse.

It is essential to note that looking directly at the eclipse can harm the eyes. To safely observe the annular eclipse, sky-gazers are advised to wear specially designed glasses or create their own viewing devices using household objects. Protecting the eyes is paramount to avoid any damage or discomfort.

Sources:

- Timeanddate.com
– Canadian Space Agency
– NASA Sun & Space Twitter account

By Robert Andrew

njikọ Post

Science

Ụmụ nwanyị na-ahọrọ ike anụ ahụ na mmekọrita nwa oge, mana ọchị mmekọ maka ọganiihu ogologo oge

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Nduzi maka ilele na ịse foto nke anyanwụ n'ehihie

Oct 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Satellites dị na mbara igwe: iyi egwu na mbara igwe redio na njikọ anyị na Cosmos

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Agbaghara gị

Science

Ụmụ nwanyị na-ahọrọ ike anụ ahụ na mmekọrita nwa oge, mana ọchị mmekọ maka ọganiihu ogologo oge

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Nduzi maka ilele na ịse foto nke anyanwụ n'ehihie

Oct 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Satellites dị na mbara igwe: iyi egwu na mbara igwe redio na njikọ anyị na Cosmos

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

A na-eji fluorescence iji tụọ ọkwa nrụgide na soybean ekpughere na ozone

Oct 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments