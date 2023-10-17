Ndị na-enyocha mbara igwe na-achọta Supernova Ultrastripped kacha nso: SN 2021agco na UGC 3855

A team of astronomers led by Shengyu Yan of Tsinghua University in Beijing, China has discovered a new ultrastripped supernova, SN 2021agco. The supernova was detected using the Half Meter Telescope (HMT) at the Xingming Observatory in China. SN 2021agco was found in the galaxy UGC 3855, which is approximately 130 million light years away.

Ultrastripped supernovae, like SN 2021agco, are a rare type of supernova where the progenitor envelope of the star has been extremely stripped before the explosion. This results in spectral features similar to other stripped-envelope supernovae (SNe Ib/Ic), but relatively faint. The discovery of SN 2021agco provides valuable insight into the violent mass loss and stripping of outer layers that occurs in these types of supernovae.

The researchers estimated that SN 2021agco had an ejecta mass of about 0.26 solar masses and a kinetic energy of approximately 95.7 quindecillion erg. The progenitor star was thought to have had an envelope with a radius of 78.4 solar radii, a mass of 0.1 solar masses, and an injection energy of 89.3 quindecillion erg.

The host galaxy, UGC 3855, is an intermediate spiral galaxy that is approximately 10.6 billion years old. It has a mass of about 2.6 billion solar masses and a low star-formation rate of 0.2 solar masses per year.

This discovery highlights the importance of studying supernovae in order to better understand the evolution of stars and galaxies. SN 2021agco represents the closest known example of an ultrastripped supernova to Earth, providing astronomers with a unique opportunity to study the properties and behavior of these rare cosmic events.

Sources:

“Discovery of the Closest Ultrastripped Supernova: SN 2021agco in UGC 3855” – arXiv (2023). DOI: 10.48550/arxiv.2310.04827

Image: Early-phase images of the SN 2021agco field observed by ATLAS and the Half Meter Telescope (HMT) with the residual images with host-galaxy template subtracted. Credit: arXiv (2023)

Nkowa:

Supernova: A powerful and luminous stellar explosion.

A powerful and luminous stellar explosion. Type I and Type II Supernovae: Supernovae classified based on their atomic spectra. Type I supernovae lack hydrogen in their spectra, while Type II supernovae have spectral lines of hydrogen.

Supernovae classified based on their atomic spectra. Type I supernovae lack hydrogen in their spectra, while Type II supernovae have spectral lines of hydrogen. Type Ib Supernova: A subclass of stripped-envelope core-collapse supernovae where a massive star, with its outer envelope of hydrogen stripped away, collapses under its own gravity.

A subclass of stripped-envelope core-collapse supernovae where a massive star, with its outer envelope of hydrogen stripped away, collapses under its own gravity. Ultrastripped supernova: A rare type of supernova where the progenitor envelope has been extremely stripped before the explosion, resulting in spectral features similar to SNe Ib/Ic, but relatively faint.

A rare type of supernova where the progenitor envelope has been extremely stripped before the explosion, resulting in spectral features similar to SNe Ib/Ic, but relatively faint. Ejecta mass: The mass of material expelled during a supernova explosion.

The mass of material expelled during a supernova explosion. Ike Kinetic: The energy associated with the motion of an object.

The energy associated with the motion of an object. Progenitor: The star that undergoes a supernova explosion.

The star that undergoes a supernova explosion. Solar radii: A unit of measurement equal to the radius of the Sun.

A unit of measurement equal to the radius of the Sun. Star-formation rate: The rate at which new stars are formed within a galaxy.