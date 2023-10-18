Ndụ obodo

Shelves Ice Antarctic na-efunahụ olu na ọnụego dị egwu, ihe ngosi ọmụmụ

Oct 18, 2023
A new study using satellite data has revealed that 40% of Antarctica’s floating ice shelves have significantly decreased in volume over the past 25 years. Antarctica’s ice shelves play a crucial role in stabilizing the continent’s glaciers and slowing down their flow into the ocean. However, the loss of ice is not limited to the floating shelves but also includes increasing glacier flow from the continent itself. The findings have raised concerns among researchers, who describe the situation as a “double whammy.”

The study, published in the peer-reviewed journal Science Advances, utilized 100,000 satellite radar images to analyze 162 ice shelves around Antarctica from 1997 to 2021. It showed that 71 of these ice shelves have experienced a significant reduction in volume, releasing approximately 67 trillion metric tons of melted freshwater into the ocean.

This freshwater influx could potentially impact global circulation patterns by reducing surface water density near the poles, limiting downwelling, and preventing deep water formation. The loss of ice is not evenly distributed across the continent, with the western side of Antarctica experiencing the most significant losses due to warm water eroding the ice shelves from below.

The Getz Ice Shelf in the southwest corner of the continent and the Pine Island Ice Shelf, neighboring the Thwaites “Doomsday” Glacier, have particularly suffered large losses. On the other hand, the Amery Ice Shelf in the frigid waters of the eastern side has gained ice during the study period.

The study’s findings provide further evidence of ongoing climate change, as the warming climate continues to contribute to the attrition of the ice shelves. These accelerated losses emphasize the urgent need for global action to mitigate climate change and safeguard Antarctica’s delicate ecosystem.

Sources: Science Advances, European Space Agency

