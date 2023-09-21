Ndụ obodo

Ikpughere teknụzụ ọhụrụ yana ike AI

Science

Ndị ọkà mmụta sayensị ISRO na-arụ ọrụ ịtụte Chandrayaan-3's Lander na Rover

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 21, 2023
Ndị ọkà mmụta sayensị ISRO na-arụ ọrụ ịtụte Chandrayaan-3's Lander na Rover

ISRO scientists are working diligently to revive the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover of Chandrayaan-3 after a 15-day slumber. The team will attempt to perform a “reboot” of the modules on September 21 and 22 during the lunar dawn. By orienting the solar panels to receive sunlight at dawn and leaving the batteries charged, there is hope that the equipment will come back to life once the sun rises.

ISRO Chairman S Somanath expressed optimism, stating, “We can only hope to see the equipment back to life on September 22.” If successful, the instruments on board Vikram and Pragyan could survive the extreme low temperatures of lunar night and continue collecting data for an additional 14 days.

In the best-case scenario, the lander and rover will be commanded to bring the systems back to life, allowing the rover to resume movement on the lunar surface and the equipment on the lander to collect data once again.

This effort is seen as an opportunity to extend the mission’s success further and gather more valuable information from the lunar surface. The scientists at ISRO are working tirelessly to ensure the revival of the instruments, which could significantly contribute to our understanding of the moon.

Sources:
– ISRO Chairman S Somanath
– ISRO officials

By Robert Andrew

njikọ Post

Science

Ọtụtụ nde mmadụ nọ n'Amerika ga-agba akaebe n'ehihie n'ehihie dị egwu

Sep 23, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Ụgbọ elu OSIRIS-REx nke NASA ga-ahapụ Capsule Asteroid maka ọdịda na Desert Utah

Sep 23, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Mmalite nke Omume Nzube: Nghọta sitere na nyocha ụmụ ọhụrụ

Sep 23, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Agbaghara gị

Science

Ọtụtụ nde mmadụ nọ n'Amerika ga-agba akaebe n'ehihie n'ehihie dị egwu

Sep 23, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Ụgbọ elu OSIRIS-REx nke NASA ga-ahapụ Capsule Asteroid maka ọdịda na Desert Utah

Sep 23, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Mmalite nke Omume Nzube: Nghọta sitere na nyocha ụmụ ọhụrụ

Sep 23, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Ozi OSIRIS-REx: iweta ihe atụ Alien Rock laghachi n'ụwa

Sep 23, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments