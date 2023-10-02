Enwere ike nke ubi ubi agbahapụla maka mbelata ihu igwe na nchekwa nri

Researchers at the National University of Singapore’s Centre for Nature-based Climate Solutions (CNCS) are urging governments to rethink the use of abandoned croplands for supporting climate mitigation and food security efforts. In a study published in the journal Nature Communications, the researchers highlight the “second chance” these neglected lands deserve in addressing the dual global crises of climate change and food shortage.

The expansion of agricultural lands to meet the rising food demand associated with escalating global populations often encroaches upon and endangers crucial natural habitats like tropical forests. Meanwhile, a significant amount of croplands are abandoned annually due to various factors such as land degradation, socio-economic shifts, disasters, armed conflicts, and urbanization.

According to the study, between 1992 and 2020, approximately 101 million hectares of croplands were abandoned globally, equivalent to the land size of Egypt. This translates to an abandonment rate of around 3.6 million hectares annually. However, the researchers emphasize the potential of these abandoned croplands as nature-based solutions.

Strategic management of abandoned croplands can involve recultivation for food production or reforestation. Recultivation can help alleviate the pressure of clearing forests for new croplands, contributing to the conservation of existing forests. The researchers found that out of the global 101 million hectares of abandoned cropland, 61 million hectares are viable for recultivation, potentially producing enough food to nourish between 292 to 476 million people annually.

Reforesting these abandoned lands can establish young forests that act as carbon sinks, absorbing atmospheric carbon dioxide and playing a crucial role in climate change mitigation. The study identified 83 million hectares available for reforestation, which could sequester up to 1,066 million tons of carbon dioxide per year, roughly equivalent to Japan’s yearly emissions. Approximately half of the total abandoned cropland, around 50.5 million hectares, was suitable for both recultivation and reforestation.

Policymakers need to weigh the benefits and trade-offs of either recultivation or reforestation based on specific national circumstances, priorities, and other influencing factors. Local policies, market access, and openness to international trade can significantly impact these decisions. The researchers emphasize the importance of scientifically analyzing the land suitability and achievable potentials, along with context-specific local knowledge, to unlock the potential of abandoned croplands.

In conclusion, abandoned croplands offer a largely untapped resource for addressing climate change and food scarcity. By strategically managing and repurposing these lands through recultivation or reforestation, governments can make significant progress in climate mitigation and food security efforts.

